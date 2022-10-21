ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon

Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

What’s Kansas City going to do about the homeless? an interview with Ryana Parks-Shaw

Kansas City Council unanimously approved a resolution for a strategic plan to end homelessness in the city sponsored by 5th District Councilwoman Ryana Parks Shaw. The resolution establishes a policy focus for the Housing and Community Development Department that was established last June, and Parks-Shaw says it is also the basis for several federal grant applications the city is applying for this month to address homelessness. The plan within the resolution is called “Zero KC” and is based on a national model called “Built for Zero.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO
flatlandkc.org

curiousKC | What Questions Do You Have Since HIV/AIDS First Emerged 40 Years Ago?

In collaboration with Regional Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker Sandy Woodson, curiousKC tackles your questions about the AIDS crisis. In the 40 years since HIV/AIDS emerged, new therapies have made strides to decrease the ripple effects of the illness. But there’s still room for improvement, advocates say. Although instances of HIV...
KANSAS CITY, KS

