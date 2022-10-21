Read full article on original website
Fall Follies Set for Saturday in Oblong
(Oblong) – The Village of Oblong will be the place to be this weekend for all things Halloween. The 55th Annual Fall Follies are set for Saturday. The Central United Methodist Church will host a sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast from 7 am – 9:30 am to begin the day. The day will include the Spooktacular 5K sponsored by the Oblong Children’s Christian Home, a pumpkin bake, Little Miss and Mister contest, a pedal tractor pull, a scavenger hunt, and a pancake supper. The other big event of the day is the Annual “Spooktacular Band Fest” at the Oblong High School. The field competition gets underway at 11 am. The day wraps up with the largest nighttime parade in Illinois stepping off from Oblong Park at 7 pm. To learn more visit theonlyoblong.com or check out the link below.
RHS Hoops Reserved Seat Sales Continue
(Robinson) – Reserved seats for the 2022-2023 Robinson High School Varsity Boys and Girls Basketball season are now on sale. According to RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, reserved seats are on sale today for those individuals who purchased reserved seats last year. Remaining reserved seats will be sold on a first come first serve basis beginning tomorrow. Reserved seats will cost $72.00 per seat without a yearly pass and $27.00 with a yearly pass. The cost of a Yearly Pass is $150.00 for a family pass and $75.00 for a single pass. If you already have a yearly pass, please bring them in when you purchase your reserved seat. The RHS Girls will host Dietrich for their home opener on November 14th. The RHS Boys play their home opener on December 2nd.
Fall Clean Up Continues in Robinson
(Robinson) – Robinson residents have the chance to do some extra cleaning through Friday. Robinson’s Republic “Fall Clean Up” continues through Friday. Items should be placed at the curb for collection the evening before your regularly scheduled trash day. As always there are several items that Republic will not pick up and some that will need additional attention before being put out. Learn more by following the link below.
Much Needed Rain is in the Forecast
(Undated) – Make sure the windows are closed and keep your umbrella handy. According to the latest “Hazardous Weather Outlook” from the National Weather Service, steady rainfall will continue through tonight. They say while dry soils will limit the threat of flooding, some ponding of water may occur in poor drainage areas or where drains become clogged by leaves. Isolated thunderstorms are also expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Sunshine appears to return tomorrow afternoon and the forecast for Fall Follies weekend in Oblong looks good with sunshine and highs in the 60s for Saturday. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest forecast.
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
(Robinson) – Prescription drug abuse is more than an emerging problem and you can be part of the solution. Dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medication during this month’s “National Drug Take Back Day” sponsored by Crawford Memorial Hospital and the Robinson Police Department. The “Drug Take Back” will be held this Saturday, October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm at the East Entrance of CMH under the canopy. CMH Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, says every kind of medicine including over-the-counter, prescription, liquid, pill, and ointment will be taken. However, syringes will not be accepted. Ruppel says to date, estimates indicate that they have collected more than 4,500 pounds of drugs through the Drug Take Back events.
