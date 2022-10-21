(Oblong) – The Village of Oblong will be the place to be this weekend for all things Halloween. The 55th Annual Fall Follies are set for Saturday. The Central United Methodist Church will host a sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast from 7 am – 9:30 am to begin the day. The day will include the Spooktacular 5K sponsored by the Oblong Children’s Christian Home, a pumpkin bake, Little Miss and Mister contest, a pedal tractor pull, a scavenger hunt, and a pancake supper. The other big event of the day is the Annual “Spooktacular Band Fest” at the Oblong High School. The field competition gets underway at 11 am. The day wraps up with the largest nighttime parade in Illinois stepping off from Oblong Park at 7 pm. To learn more visit theonlyoblong.com or check out the link below.

OBLONG, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO