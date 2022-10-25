Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Social Security recipients only have a couple more months left to gut it out with 2022 payments before they can look forward to much bigger checks next year . Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration announced that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 8.7% — the biggest boost in 41 years.

When you get your November 2022 payment, however, it will still reflect this year’s 5.9% COLA — an adjustment that has done little to help seniors deal with an inflation rate that has been running above 8%.

As usual, Social Security payments in November will be made according to the same monthly schedule, with payments going out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Here’s a quick rundown:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

Seniors who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will once again receive a payment in November after not receiving one in October . According to the SSA website, SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the 1st falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before the 1st.

The SSI program is run by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, two SSI checks are sent in April, September and December, while no checks are sent in January, May and October.

One thing all Social Security recipients can look forward to is a much bigger payment in 2023. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 a month next year, the SSA said. The average yearly benefit for 65-year-olds in 2023 is expected to rise to $30,708, or $2,559 a month. The average monthly benefit for all Social Security recipients was $1,546.59 as of August 2022, meaning it should be about $1,682 in 2023.

