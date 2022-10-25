ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

By Vance Cariaga
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZngZ9_0ihYOTdL00

Social Security recipients only have a couple more months left to gut it out with 2022 payments before they can look forward to much bigger checks next year . Earlier this month, the Social Security Administration announced that the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 8.7% — the biggest boost in 41 years.

Social Security Updates: The 4 Biggest Changes Coming in 2023
Find: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

When you get your November 2022 payment, however, it will still reflect this year’s 5.9% COLA — an adjustment that has done little to help seniors deal with an inflation rate that has been running above 8%.

As usual, Social Security payments in November will be made according to the same monthly schedule, with payments going out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Here’s a quick rundown:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security.

Seniors who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will once again receive a payment in November after not receiving one in October . According to the SSA website, SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the 1st falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before the 1st.

The SSI program is run by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, two SSI checks are sent in April, September and December, while no checks are sent in January, May and October.

One thing all Social Security recipients can look forward to is a much bigger payment in 2023. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 a month next year, the SSA said. The average yearly benefit for 65-year-olds in 2023 is expected to rise to $30,708, or $2,559 a month. The average monthly benefit for all Social Security recipients was $1,546.59 as of August 2022, meaning it should be about $1,682 in 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Comments / 82

Donna Elsmore
3d ago

Don't get me wrong and I am grateful for what I receive.I think that the media has made too big of a deal because of the amount, but all I'm saying is really,we are the group of people that have received,1-2% raise in the check's for years.We are down at the bottom of the list and we are the ones that have to struggle. I worked hard all of my life and now I guess that means I'm disposable now that I'm older.This is the part that angers me.We have been given a raise this year and last, and you would think that we are going to be ever so happy, for this, but again we may be ab survive for a few more years and then it's back to the same thing as before. It's sad but true. May everyone be safe and well.We all

Reply(4)
36
Guest
3d ago

They said it would be in my checking account on the 12 promises promises I haven't received it yet ! Thank God I didn't hold my breath . And that 8.7% is a laugh because they just said electric is going up 68% so we will sink deeper into debts . They just gave themselves a hefty raise at our expense ! We need to fire everyone of them and bring the voting them a pay raise back to the people . They do more for illegal immigrants than they do for us who are legal and worked hard to have this money and they should pay back every penny they took out or as some say ( Stole ) from SS it was not for their taking 😡

Reply(2)
19
Lord Stanley Sigstad
3d ago

I hope the rate goes up because my bank account is in the red every month. I am trying to get a job but no one wants to hire seniors

Reply(2)
10
Related
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts in just two days

Recipients of Social Security benefits will see their monthly payment worth an average of $1,657 hit their bank accounts in just two days. Most select recipients will receive about $1,657, but the checks can go as high as $4,194 depending on standing, according to the Social Security Administration's website. Roughly 70 million recipients are enrolled in Social Security.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
205K+
Followers
14K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy