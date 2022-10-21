Read full article on original website
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Did government officials conspire to push party line agenda on COVID? (Editorial)
In some nations, the people hear only what the government wants them to hear. They get the party line and little else. This is how it has long been in Russia. It’s the situation across China and in North Korea. Sadly, it’s sometimes become the norm in the United States of America, too, at least in some areas. One example: COVID-19 came from a market in Wuhan, China. Anyone who says otherwise is trafficking in foolish conspiracy theories and needn’t be listened to.
Kerry: US not 'obstructing' talk of climate compensation
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry insisted Tuesday the United States was open to seeking middle ground on a controversy that threatens to overtake an upcoming world climate summit: a growing demand from poorer countries that the United States and other richer companies pay compensation as the culprits most responsible for wrecking the Earth's climate.
