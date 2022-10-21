Read full article on original website
Falcons dismantle Eastern, 7-1
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team was firing on all cylinders Sunday, as the Falcons posted a 7-1 win at Eastern Michigan University. The Mid-American Conference match was held at Scicluna Field. Seven different players scored one goal apiece for the Falcons (7-5-4,...
Strong second half propels Bobcats to district finals
MILLBURY — It took a while for Bowling Green to get going but once the Bobcats got going, they were unstoppable Monday at Lake Community Stadium. After a scoreless 52 minutes of soccer, BG scored all three goals in the final 28 minutes to defeat Maumee, 3-0, in a Division II district semifinal.
BGSU tennis concludes ITA Midwest Regionals
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At the ITA Midwest Regionals, senior Ioanna Tsadari was the lone competitor on Saturday, the final day for Bowling Green State University tennis, facing Northwestern’s Maria Shusharina in the singles main draw round of 32. Tsadari fell to Shusharina, 6-0, 6-1. Shusharina and teammate...
Delta puts an end to Lake’s tourney hopes
MILLBURY — Two unbeatens, Lake and Delta, squared off in a Division II district semifinal boys soccer game at Lake Community Stadium Monday. Someone had to lose. It took 80 minutes of soccer, two 15-minute overtimes, and a penalty kick shootout, but Delta prevailed over Lake, 2-1, to end the Flyers’ season at 14-1-3.
Otsego seventh grade football goes 11-0
TONTOGANY — The 41-member Otsego seventh grade football team completed an undefeated season by going 7-0 in the Northern Buckeye Conference and winning an NBC championship. The team also defeated Patrick Henry to start the season and added three more games, defeating Perrysburg, Gibsonburg and Anthony Wayne to complete the season 11-0. Two games late in the year featured comeback wins over Fostoria and Woodmore.
Knights’ 2-0 win ends Jackets’ tourney hopes
PERRYSBURG — Toledo St. Francis avenged a 3-2 season opening loss to Perrysburg by defeating the Yellow Jackets, 2-0, in a Division I soccer tournament game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium. Both St. Francis goals were scored by senior forward Caleb Trent, who found the back of the net once...
CROSS COUNTRY ROUNDUP: Yellow Jackets win district cross country race
LIBERTY CENTER — Perrysburg girls cross country took its first step in defending its 2021 state cross country championship as the Yellow Jackets took five of the first six spots in the Division I district meet at Liberty Center Saturday. Perrysburg sophomore Ava Beeks won the race in 18:40.81,...
Local Briefs
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Bob Kreienkamp. He will speak to the Rotary Club about pickleball in Bowling Green and the new city courts . The club meets at noon on Thursday at Bowling Green Country Club. Births. Madison and Justin Wilnau, a daughter,...
Cook’s Corner: Bake a casserole for breakfast
CUSTAR – Jessica Nagel is used to feeding a crowd. “I really only know how to cook enough to feed an army,” Nagel said. She cooks for 300-400 people for ag breakfasts where she teaches “and never bats an eyelash.” Nagel also handles the morning meal for fair board directors during the week of the Wood County Fair.
Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
Raymond Hillard
Raymond Hillard, age 81, of Portage, OH passed away on October 22, 2022. Raymond was born in Portage Township, OH to the late Marion and Dorothy (Herbert) Hillard. Raymond married Donna Elaine (Neate) Hillard on March 22, 1963 and she survives him. He is also survived by his children: Raymond...
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
Raccoons, skunks feast on beetle explosion
This past week, the Ohio State University Extension office of Wood County received several calls and emails about yards being destroyed overnight. One caller said it looked like a golf course with holes in the ground with grass flipped up. Other areas looked like when you slice the golf ball and respond by pounding the ground with your golf club leaving holes in the ground. I can relate to that.
Man banned from haunted house at BG mall
A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
Fresh coat of paint at Pemberville park
PEMBERVILLE — The Wood County Park District Board of Park Commissioners got to see for themselves how painting is needed at William Henry Harrison Park. The project was one of six resolutions passed in an end-of-year rush of projects to be finished before winter. The board met last week at the Pemberville park.
Enjoy preview performance of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’ at library
Join the Wood County District Public Library for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming show. Come to the library, 251 N. Main St., on Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Children’s Place for a preview performance of Horizon Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” based on the picture book by Kevin Henkes.
BGSU research explores reasons for – and possible solutions to – shortage of world language teachers
As a teacher shortage lingers nationwide, new Bowling Green State University research is exploring the reasons for – and possible solutions to – widespread shortages among world language educators. Brigid Burke discovered the most cited reason for becoming a world language teacher was an influential secondary school world...
Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm
A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
Michigan man charged with domestic violence, OVI after alleged BG assault
A Michigan man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a wedding reception in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 700 block of Clough Street on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. to a report of a woman screaming. Officers talked to a woman, who...
