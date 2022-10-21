ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

US Postal Service Struggles With Deliveries

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nobez_0ihYMURe00 The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) regularly reports on how well it delivers the mail on time. The most recent report demonstrates that the service continues to have delivery issues.

In the first week of USPS's fiscal year, October 1 to October 7, the average delivery time for First-Class Mail and other mail pieces and packages was 2.4 days. The on-time delivery rate of First-Class Mail was 92.3%, which was no better than the figure for the latter portion of its fiscal fourth quarter. As CNET reported, this is a downgrade from past targets : "The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days."

The USPS has a tremendous infrastructure to do better. To help reach the revised goal, it has added more full-time people. The USPS says 100,000 people have been converted to full-time since January 2021.

The USPS has a staggering 34,223 offices. 24/7 Wall St. recently wrote : "One absurd part of USPS operations is that it has over 34,000 offices. Once again, much of the communication among Americans and the delivery of documents is done electronically. People do not need a physical post office as much as they did in the past."

Ideally, the USPS would encourage people to move from physical delivery of mail and packages to electronic mail. It is substantially more effective and much less expensive. One could argue this would make the USPS much smaller, which should be its primary goal. People also should be encouraged to pay all their bills online.

The other practice the USPS should encourage is using FedEx and UPS. It is another way the USPS can be made much smaller. This, in turn, would cut the agency's number of workers and allow it to cut both expensive offices and its massive fleet of trucks.
ALSO READ: Brands Customers Are Abandoning in 2022
Yet another way the USPS could decrease costs is to eliminate the practice of six-day-a-week delivery. It is hard to show that Americans need mail to be delivered more than twice a week.

The USPS continues to meet its own delivery goals. It should not try to. A much better goal is for the agency to shrink itself quickly.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 150

oldschool
4d ago

They have carriers retire and don’t hire anyone to take their places. New people can’t do the job as the old carriers that had the experience. They need more workers and less bosses to get the work done

Reply(8)
38
jspa321
4d ago

I guess we're going to have to continue counting ballots after the midterms for at least a week after the election because of this -- right Dems?

Reply(4)
24
echo
4d ago

I can’t believe Trump-appointed DeJoy destroyed over 700 high-speed sorting machines and shut down mailboxes. He’s still there because the Board of Governors is predominantly Republican and Biden, by report, can’t fire him.

Reply(2)
23
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

The Mail Is About to Get Slower and More Expensive. Here's What You Need to Know

If you already feel like your mail is taking longer to deliver, you may be in for a bumpy ride with the new delivery changes. The new service standards for first-class mail and packages, which started Oct. 1, lengthen the delivery time for about 30% of its volume. That means that letters, parcels and magazine subscriptions traveling longer distances could take up to five days to arrive, instead of two or three days.
HAWAII STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends 200 Facilities In These Places

The hurricane will cause delays in the postal service. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FLORIDA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Misleads Customers About Medication

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Jewish Press

Israel Postal Service to Trim Hours at 142 Branches

The Israel Postal Service plans to start cutting the hours of operation at some of its post offices across the country. The plan, to be implemented in the next two weeks, is aimed at streamlining the service at 142 of the system’s 600 branches. Three days a week, those...
Business Insider

How getting dog food delivered to your door explains the inefficient, sometimes absurd, extremely convenient way online orders are shipped

Delivery drivers hate moving dog food for the same basic reason customers love having it delivered: It's a pain to take it from one place to another. "It's heavy. It's annoying," Matt Ulricksen, a UPS driver in California, said. "A lot of times, it breaks inside the box, so you can hear it shuffling around in there."
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

142K+
Followers
89K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy