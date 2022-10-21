ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

GMA Cool Schools: Cathedral Carmel School

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ce4cd_0ihYM0IL00

Today's Cool School is Cathedral Carmel School in Lafayette.

The REC Rolling Cafe' has arrived. REC stands for Resources for Exceptional Children! Students in Mrs. Wolking's class are learning life skills as they bake biscuits and sell them to the teachers.

Cathedral Carmel School
The REC Rolling Cafe' Selling Biscuits and Coffee

They are using a real cash register, and are practicing money skills in counting coins and giving change. The biscuits are delicious too!

Cathedral Carmel School
The REC Rolling Cafe' Selling Biscuits and Coffee

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com . Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

UL, city move ahead with plans for new performing arts center

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street. The new performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand its campus.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kvol1330.com

Sweet Dough Pie Festival is BACK – THIS WEEKEND

The Sweet Dough Pie Festival is back! Pastry chefs from all around will converge on Grand Coteau this Saturday, October 29th. The public will decide the winners. A wide variety of pies will also be available for purchase. The event will be at the Grand Coteau Town Park Saturday from 9 am – 3pm.
GRAND COTEAU, LA
theauthoredascension.com

Seniors Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

We all know that seniors get special privileges. There is something special about the second semester because the seniors now have the privilege of going off campus for lunch. This has been a tradition for longer than my time at Ascension and will continue long after I am gone. Fast...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KTBS

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities

Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This specialty meats store in Broussard has closed

Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend. Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre. The Opelousas location...
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy