Joplin, MO

Water line/main breaks, closing 500 block South Joplin

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022 reports of water coming up through the pavement in the 500 block of South Joplin.

The City of Joplin have placed barriers at 5th and Joplin.

Missouri American Water are on the scene working on repairs.

Choose an alternate route.

