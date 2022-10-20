Read full article on original website
msu.edu
Millenbah recommended as dean of MSU’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Michigan State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., has recommended Kelly F. Millenbah as the next dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The recommendation is subject to approval by the MSU Board of Trustees. Millenbah currently serves as interim dean...
msu.edu
Student view: Beginning my journey in mobility research
Dominic Mazza is a senior majoring in computer science who conducts research with MSU’s mobility research group — Connected and Autonomous Networked Vehicles for Active Safety, or CANVAS — as part of the Student Organized Autonomy Research Group. I really started my journey in the field of...
msu.edu
Call for MAGS EXCELLENCE IN TEACHING AWARD 2023 Nominations
Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 MAGS Excellence in Teaching Award competition. This Teaching Award is very competitive, so we are looking for exceptional PhD and Master’s students with great demonstration of teaching competence and knowledge of pedagogy, innovative teaching/instructional design, and effective mentoring skills and commitment to teaching professional development as outlined in the documents here: http://mags-net.org/excellence-in-teaching-award/
msu.edu
4-H and FFA alumna’s agricultural passion leads her to study at Michigan State University
Madelyn Cary’s strong passion for agriculture led her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness Management in the Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics (AFRE). This major gives students the flexibility to choose courses related to individual interests in farm management, commodity procurement and marketing, labor and personnel management, public policy and global food issues.
msu.edu
Advancing autonomous vehicles to usher in a safer future
Michigan State is leading innovations in technology that will evolve our transportation ecosystem. Michigan State University is home to nearly 50 experts, from a variety of research fields, shaping the future of mobility. That’s because improving transportation — making it safer, smarter and more accessible no matter how people choose...
msu.edu
WKAR receives $1 million community grant from US Department of Education
WKAR Public Media recently received a Congressionally Funded Community Project grant from the Department of Education to leverage ATSC 3.0 television technology to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan. The project, titled Strengthening Equitable K-12 Access to Education to the Lansing Area Via Free Over the Air Service, will be implemented in collaboration with WKAR partners at Michigan State University and throughout the greater Lansing area.
msu.edu
How will autonomous vehicles impact society?
The relationship between society and mobility is a two-way street. All the ways and means by which people get around have profound impacts on how we interact with each other. At the same time, social considerations help steer the technology and infrastructure we use for transportation. Perhaps no state understands...
msu.edu
Future of mobility: MSU taking the wheel with R&D, educating talent
Content created by MLive. Sparked by the Curved Dash Oldsmobile in 1901 and accelerated by Ford’s pioneering assembly lines, automotive production in Michigan has been at the forefront of the mobility industry for more than a century. Still today, there are more than two dozen original equipment manufacturers in our state supplying automakers worldwide.
msu.edu
Michigan Charter Boat Association honors Taylor
Bill Taylor, University Distinguished Professor in Global Fisheries Systems, has been recognized with the Pistic Award from Michigan Charter Boat Association. This award honors Taylor’s contributions to Michigan’s sportfishing community and in establishing the Michigan Charter Boat Association Denny Grinold Scholarship in the MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.
msu.edu
DFI Session I Award Recipients Announced
After completion of the most recent competition cycle, we are pleased to announce the following Discretionary Funding Initiative grant award recipients for Session I. Thanks to the generosity of the MSU Foundation, the Office of Research and Innovation is proud to support faculty research efforts by providing bridge funds for additional studies needed for resubmission of a grant application to the same funding agency. Best of luck to all of the recipients and good luck on your proposal resubmission!
msu.edu
DPPS, ELPD partner to form new collaborative policing team
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) have partnered to form the Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (P.E.A.C.E.) Team, which will work to address community concerns with long-term solutions on both sides of Grand River Avenue.
msu.edu
The week in photos: Oct. 17–23, 2022
Midfielder Emerson Sargeant helped lead the MSU women’s soccer team in their 1–0 victory against Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. The win marked the final victory in an undefeated Big Ten season for the Spartans, and is only the ninth time a team in the league has finished the conference undefeated. Photo by Nick Schrader.
