Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
u.today
Fidelity Extends Its Massive Crypto Hiring Push
Financial giant Fidelity intends to hire 100 more people for its cryptocurrency unit over the next six months, Bloomberg reports. The new hiring push sets the Boston-based financial giant apart from some cryptocurrency companies that recently started firing their workforce en masse due to declining cryptocurrency prices. Fidelity, which boasts...
BitBoy Crypto Calls FTX And Coinbase CEOs “Devils” In His Aggressive YouTube Rant
BitBoy has accused Sam Bankman-Fried and Brian Armstrong of permanently ruining crypto via his official Twitter account. Ryan Adam’s claim of BitBoy not representing the people triggered an aggressive rant. The crypto influencer is often seen in the news for his controversial statements. He has previously accused former SEC...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
astaga.com
Uplifting Sign For Bitcoin? 48k BTC Leaves Coinbase Wallets
Bitcoin on-chain information reveals a complete of 48k BTC have been withdrawn from crypto trade Coinbase’s wallets through the previous day, an indication that might be bullish for the worth of the crypto. Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Recommend Withdrawals Had been Of three-5yr Outdated Provide. As identified by...
zycrypto.com
$1 Billion Worth Of BTC Leaves Coinbase In A Day As Whales Aggressively Accumulate Bitcoin
Bitcoin remained steady this week, albeit more in the red as investors fretted over the ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty. For the past month, the top cryptocurrency has remained range bound, bouncing between the $18,400 and $20,390 levels as the asset’s volatility got sapped. Aas of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,120, down 0.19% in the past 24 hours after plunging as low as $18,492 Wednesday.
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Miners Stop Liquidating Their Reserves
According to Hashrate Index experts, in August and September, public Bitcoin mining companies sold fewer Bitcoins than they mined, something that has not happened since May. In June, public miners liquidated a total of 23% of their Bitcoin reserves, netting 14,600 BTC. Companies sold 5,767.9 BTC in July against a cumulative production of 3,478 BTC.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Entering an ‘Unstoppable Maturation Stage’, Says Bloomberg Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why
A senior Bloomberg analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) is showing signs of entering a bullish maturation stage despite recent stumbles. Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone tells his 53,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin “may be entering an unstoppable maturation stage” based on it holding to its current price level since June and performing at its lowest volatility.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Could Skyrocket to $270,000 by 2030 (Finder Research)
Finder’s experts envisioned BTC will reach almost $80K by 2025 and $270k by 2030. The Australian financial services company – Finder – conducted two surveys among its high-profile specialists to determine their expectations of bitcoin’s future price. The experts predicted that the leading digital asset will...
Comments / 0