Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
The Best Drone Photos of Portland, Maine
Don't you love looking at drone shots of places you know and love? It gives your place some new perspective! Our friends at Sky High Maine are the kings of the drone shot in Maine. We've put together a bunch of their very best aerial shots with links to the full drone video. Enjoy!
Q97.9
Video Shows Incredible History of Old Orchard Beach’s Pier and Amusement Park
A video posted earlier this year on YouTube is an incredible example of Maine's rich history. Shared by a channel named Finally Found Film, the video features an iconic piece of Old Orchard Beach's past. That giant banana boat-looking contraption was part of Noah's Arc funhouse. The massive teeter-totter was just part of the larger funhouse located right by the ocean at Palace Playland.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
mainebiz.biz
$10.2M sale of apartment complex is Lewiston’s largest in years
Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Just in Time for Black Friday, New Auburn Target Opens November 6
This is where the old Kmart lived for years at 603 Center Street in Auburn. It took almost two years and almost 10 million dollars to renovate the store, but it's almost ready!. This will be the sixth Target to open in Maine joining Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and...
WMTW
Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WGME
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
Maine hunter shocked to find his moose was "yellow all the way through"
Wildlife officials said the cause of extreme jaundice was very rare, and advised against butchering the animal
Greene Man Goes Moose Hunting & Uncovers Bizarre Surprise While Harvesting
Last week, Greene resident, Ryan Boucher went moose hunting, according to WGME Channel 13. This started out as a pretty normal hunt, but then changed after Ryan bagged his first moose in Andover. As the article states, Ryan shot his first moose and he and his hunting party were extremely excited.
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
WMTW
Saco residents come out for Harvest Festival
SACO, Maine — Saco families came out in force on Saturday for the 22nd annual Harvest Festival. Those who attended enjoyed wagon rides and a scavenger hunt, and got a chance to practice their trick-or-treating at local businesses along Main Street. Organizers say the trick-or-treating gave families a chance...
