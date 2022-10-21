ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunkport, ME

Q97.9

Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Best Drone Photos of Portland, Maine

Don't you love looking at drone shots of places you know and love? It gives your place some new perspective! Our friends at Sky High Maine are the kings of the drone shot in Maine. We've put together a bunch of their very best aerial shots with links to the full drone video. Enjoy!
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Video Shows Incredible History of Old Orchard Beach’s Pier and Amusement Park

A video posted earlier this year on YouTube is an incredible example of Maine's rich history. Shared by a channel named Finally Found Film, the video features an iconic piece of Old Orchard Beach's past. That giant banana boat-looking contraption was part of Noah's Arc funhouse. The massive teeter-totter was just part of the larger funhouse located right by the ocean at Palace Playland.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
Outsider.com

Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

$10.2M sale of apartment complex is Lewiston’s largest in years

Thought to be Lewiston’s largest multifamily sale price in several years, an apartment complex at 1 Tourmaline Drive sold for $10.2 million in an off-market transaction. The Bluffs is a 65-unit townhouse-style complex. Each unit consists of two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with two parking spaces. The sale also featured a 10.51-acre parcel, previously approved for 65 garage storage units, that have potential to be a value-add opportunity.
LEWISTON, ME
103.7 WCYY

My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?

PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Saco residents come out for Harvest Festival

SACO, Maine — Saco families came out in force on Saturday for the 22nd annual Harvest Festival. Those who attended enjoyed wagon rides and a scavenger hunt, and got a chance to practice their trick-or-treating at local businesses along Main Street. Organizers say the trick-or-treating gave families a chance...
SACO, ME

