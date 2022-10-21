Read full article on original website
VAN WERT GRAD DONATES TO THE CEO PROGRAM
Dalton Heppeard, a 2018 graduate of Van Wert High School, spent this past weekend behind a booth, satisfying the sweet tooth of many Apple Festival goers. For the fourth consecutive year, Dalton chose to donate a portion of his proceeds to the CEO Program. His experiences throughout Van Wert High School, including participating in the CEO Program his senior year, continue to leave a positive impact on him today. “Once again, I am honored and humbled with Dalton’s generosity. The money Dalton donates to the CEO Program sponsors our quarterly breakfast meetings for the CEO students,” stated Koontz.
Paulding VFW Donates to Kiwanis
The John Paulding VFW Post 587 donated $2,000 to the Kiwanis Club of Paulding County playground project at the Lela McGuire Jeffery Park. The Kiwanis needs to raise $25,000 to complete the project. If you would like to donate, checks can be sent to the Paulding County Area Foundation.
Military History In Paulding County
Arista Carr was an Antwerp boy born January 12, 1893. The son of John Penwell and Cynthia Anne (Kerns) Carr. John was born December 9, 1858 in Ohio. Cynthia was born February 5, 1869 in Indiana. John and Cynthia were married January 21, 1886 in Paulding, Ohio. By 1900, John and Cynthia were divorced. Cynthia was raising five children in Carryall Township and farming as her vocation. She took back her maiden name.
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
ANTWERP POLICE REPORTS
On September 24th, an officer was called to a local business for an individual there that wouldn’t leave. On September 25th, an officer was called to Dollar General for an individual that allegedly stole items. Officer went to the location, investigated and prepared a report. On September 26th, Officers...
RAIDERS HEAD INTO PLAY-OFFS FOLLOWING WIN OVER PAULDING
PAULDING – The final regular season football game for area teams was played last Friday. Bringing the season to a close in the Green Meadows Conference would be county and conference rival Paulding hosting Wayne Trace. For the Raiders a tournament berth (Division VI, Region 22) had been secured and for the Panthers were looking to go out on a high note with an upset win. The Raiders would have their way shutting out their county nemesis 24-0 to keep their winning streak over Paulding alive at twelve in a row. Paulding had not defeated the red, white, and blue since 2010. With the win the Raiders have won their last three games while recording their only shut-out of the 2022 campaign.
Cadets Get Past Warriors in Sectional Play
WOODBURN – Concordia scored in every quarter and went on to post a 27-22 victory over Woodlan Friday night in Class 3A, Sectional 27 football action outside of Woodburn. The Cadets led 7-6 at the end of one period before Concordia widened the margin to 14-6 at the intermission.
