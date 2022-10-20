Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
u.today
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis for October 22
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Axie Infinity’s latest state-of-affairs may give these mixed signals to AXS traders
Axie Infinity [AXS] was subject to increased attention from Ethereum [ETH] whales as it broke into the top ten purchased tokens. According to crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, the blockchain-based gaming token was able to make it among the top 500 ETH whales in the last 24 hours. A look at the top 100 showed that AXS was among the top tokens accumulated within the period.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin holders waiting for a range exit should note down these points
Bitcoin continues to extend its stay within the $19,000 range and it is clear from online chatter that investors are growing impatient. Many are wondering when will Bitcoin exit the current range and whether will it be interesting or messy. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Bitcoin (BTC). The...
ambcrypto.com
Quant: The “streets” love QNT; evaluating its impact on price
Data from the cryptocurrency analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that Quant [QNT] saw significant social growth over the last three months. The count of its social contributors grew by over 1000% from 1003 social contributors on 1 August to an all-time high of 12,560 social contributors as of 17 October. A...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
u.today
E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum ($ETH) Billionaire Whale Addresses Accumulated Over $4.5 Billion Since Last Month, Data Shows
Data from the Ethereum ($ETH) blockchain has shown that billionaire whale addresses, with at least 1 million $ETH in their balances, have accumulated a whopping 3.5 million coins over the past month, meaning their holdings moved up 14% in that period. According to on-chain analytics Santiment, this means that since...
ValueWalk
Ethereum Price Predictions Post-Merge
Ethereum is expected to trade at $1,377 by the end of the year. 48% say it’s time to buy ETH while 38% say it’s time to hodl. The vast majority of panelists (83%) think the Merge was not designed to have a short-term price impact on ETH, but a long-term one.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $4,550,000,000 in ETH Accumulated by Billionaire Ethereum Whales in Just Over a Month: Crypto Analytics Firm
New data from market intelligence firm Santiment reveals that Ethereum (ETH) whales have accumulated $4.5 billion worth of ETH in over a month. The crypto analytics platform tells its 147,000 Twitter subscribers that deep-pocketed ETH investors have been gobbling up the second largest crypto asset by market cap by the millions since September 11th.
ambcrypto.com
‘Token-less’ Arbitrum sees a larger TVL than Solana — what’s next here?
Ethereum [ETH] Layer 2 (L2) platforms scalability boosting solutions continue to showcase strength despite harsh market conditions. And the good part is that investors are taking notice. But here’s another twist or rather another portfolio booster for the leading L2 platform, Arbitrum. Spearing ahead. At press time, Arbitrum had...
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos: Why a revisit to this bearish trend could offer a selling opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A move above $13 looked unlikely and would give impetus to the bulls. Cosmos has been in a downtrend since late September. Therefore, traders looking to trade with...
ambcrypto.com
Trying to capitalize on Cardano’s growth? Read this before making a decision
Cardano [ADA] witnessed significant selling pressure after the Vasil Hardfork. However, the platform may find some hope in the coming quarter due to some movements on the NFT front. According to a latest development, Cardano climbed up to rank 3 in terms of NFT volume. ______________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why Ethereum Still Rules Despite Having So Many Rivals
On Friday (October 21), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, explained why Ethereum ($ETH) is likely to remain the dominant smart contract platform in the next cycle. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Hayes made these comments while appearing as a guest on YouTube series Crypto...
ambcrypto.com
Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
Comments / 0