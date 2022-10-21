Read full article on original website
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
104.1 WIKY
Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Does Rishi Sunak’s £730m fortune make him too rich to be PM?
If Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister, it will be first time in history that the occupants of No 10 Downing Street will be richer than the monarch in Buckingham Palace – and at a time when millions of Britons are struggling with a cost of living crisis. Sunak and...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research
Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]
Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives
The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
A trillion-dollar treasure is hidden in an ancient temple vault but it remains unopened because of a "curse"
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, IndiaCredit: Alaison bennny; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, India, is considered to be the richest temple in the world.
Spotlight on Rishi Sunak’s family as they prepare to enter No 10
His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of a billionaire; their garden parties are one of the hottest tickets in their home town
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
It has lain within a burial chamber, undisturbed, for thousands of years. Now a remarkable Egyptian sarcophagus has emerged from deep beneath the sands near Cairo, to the excitement of archaeologists, who describe it as a hugely significant “dream discovery”. The giant granite sarcophagus is covered in inscriptions...
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. Photos it released showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage. “All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist
After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
BBC
'This is my first Diwali away from home'
Around the world, people are celebrating Diwali - or, in some cases, have brought the celebrations around the world with them. The BBC meets three students who are away from home for the first time, but are seeking to replicate the festival of lights with their new friends. 'Home is...
Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’
“This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”
