CNN

104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
InsideHook

The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There

What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
The Associated Press

Korean Air plane overruns Philippine runway, 173 people safe

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Korean Air plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather in the central Philippines late Sunday, but authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. The airport on Mactan Island in Cebu province was closed indefinitely due to the stalled aircraft, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. Photos it released showed the front underbelly of the plane partly ripped away, but the airline and aviation agency didn’t give details on the damage. “All passengers are safe and being attended by ground personnel,” the Philippine aviation agency said in a statement.
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist

After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
BBC

'This is my first Diwali away from home'

Around the world, people are celebrating Diwali - or, in some cases, have brought the celebrations around the world with them. The BBC meets three students who are away from home for the first time, but are seeking to replicate the festival of lights with their new friends. 'Home is...
CNN

CNN

