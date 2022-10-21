ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Two returned touchdowns in one minute give the Arizona Cardinals the edge in 42-34 victory over New Orleans Saints

By Alasdair Howorth
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints rookie Alontae Taylor impressed in his first NFL start

It can be tough to identify the bright spots on the New Orleans Saints defense after their unexpected 2-5 start. Especially within the secondary, which has thus far led the unit to the NFL’s No. 31 ranking in points allowed per game (28.5). But rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor found a way to shine through in his first start on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Tennessee Volunteer was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury in practice following the Saints’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, Taylor saw his first career action, but his first start wouldn’t come until he was activated off of injured reserve last week.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The monster Brian Burns trade offer the Panthers turned down

The Carolina Panthers shook up the NFL landscape when they agreed to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The move has unsurprisingly triggered some calls from rival teams asking about star edge rusher Brian Burns. But unlike how they treated McCaffrey, the Panthers aren’t exactly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
960 The Ref

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans saw 'the life go out' of team after he dropped a wide-open pass in the loss to the Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans can pinpoint the exact point in time his team lost itself against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Oddly enough, that moment occurred only 71 seconds into the 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Evans dropped what would have been a wide-open 75-yard touchdown pass on the Buccaneers' first drive of the game.
TAMPA, FL
CNN

CNN

