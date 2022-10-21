Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Florida man wins $1 million after buying scratch-off ticket from Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that a South Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got at Publix.
WTGS
PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
WTGS
Man admits to using credit card he found 'because I am a thief,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A credit card that "must have fallen out of her bag" turned a woman into a crime victim. That card was used at a food and liquor store on President Barack Obama Highway in Riviera Beach, and some other places. Police went there on...
WTGS
Man jailed for firing gun in celebration of his friend's prison release
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after police say he fired celebratory gunshots to celebrate the release of his friend from prison. The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested 21-year-old Alan Ives on Sunday, October 23, around 9:43 p.m. after a 911 call said shots were fired in the area of SW Lafayette Street.
WTGS
Tossed snack at the cemetery led to this woman's 2nd domestic violence arrest in 7 months
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police were called to a domestic disturbance at the Delray Beach Municipal Cemetery and it wasn't the first time the suspect was arrested. On Sunday, Sept. 25, an officer wrote about seeing a man sitting in the trunk of his vehicle and Sadakat Glemeau, who turned 44 since the incident, sitting in the passenger seat.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
WTGS
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida as midterms draw closer
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis is running for reelection. Challenger Crist spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor...
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
Health alert issued after confirmed cases of dengue fever in Broward
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County after two local cases of dengue fever were confirmed on Friday. The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache, eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting or unusual bleeding from the nose or gums.Experts say severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.The county advises residents to do the following to...
iheart.com
Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate
Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
