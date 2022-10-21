ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

WTGS

PBSO: Dog dragged by the neck behind truck, man arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Lantana was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog behind his truck. **Warning-story contains graphic images that some viewers may find disturbing**. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motorist called 911 after they witnessed a truck dragging...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WTGS

Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida as midterms draw closer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis is running for reelection. Challenger Crist spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Health alert issued after confirmed cases of dengue fever in Broward

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Broward County after two local cases of dengue fever were confirmed on Friday. The common symptoms of dengue are fever and one or more of the following symptoms: headache, eye pain, muscle, joint, or bone pain, rash, nausea and vomiting or unusual bleeding from the nose or gums.Experts say severe dengue can occur resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death. If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your health care provider or local clinic.The county advises residents to do the following to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE

