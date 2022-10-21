Read full article on original website
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Driver and Motorcyclist Killed in October 23 Crash on LA 70
Louisiana Driver and Motorcyclist Killed in October 23 Crash on LA 70. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 23, 2022, soon after 6:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. Shirley A. Chiasson, 83, and Jeffrey A. Holmes, 34, both of Morgan City, Louisiana, were killed in the collision.
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182
Unidentified Driver Killed, Other Driver Uninjured in Head-On Crash in Louisiana on LA 182. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish shortly after 2:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. An unidentified man was killed in the crash.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Louisiana man killed after car crashes into tree Saturday night
A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday.
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals
Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
kalb.com
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home During a Domestic Dispute. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a Denham Springs man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home after a domestic conflict.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61
Louisiana Woman Killed in Late Night Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 19, 2022, that on October 18, 2022, soon after 10:30 p.m., troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. Allie Braud, age 29 and from Prairieville, Louisiana, lost her life as a result of the accident.
theadvocate.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty
Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
Interstate on-ramp closure expected Sunday evening into Monday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State transportation leaders say the closure of an interstate on-ramp will impact drivers late Sunday, Oct. 23, into early Monday, Oct. 24. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the on-ramp from College Drive to I-10 East will be shut down from 9 p.m. through 5 a.m.
KSLA
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish. He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims. The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the...
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
