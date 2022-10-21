Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO