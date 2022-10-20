Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons
Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
waterlandblog.com
Homelessness, license plate cameras & more discussed at Thursday night’s Des Moines City Council
Homelessness, the end of the COVID-19 proclamation, license plate cameras and more were discussed at Thursday night’s (Oct. 20, 2022) Des Moines City Council. Comments tonight included the need for a children’s playground. Plans for a play structure at Cecil Powell park have been underway since 2016, but have been held up. This community member also wanted to know if the community has a say in the playground design.
Seattle’s Famous Pike Place Market Has a Few Unsavory Residents
It is said to be home to a lot of spirits.
The Suburban Times
Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
q13fox.com
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District
Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
southseattleemerald.com
How Gentrification Shapes South End Politics: Race and Politics in South Seattle
South End voters are not divided by race, but recent trendlines are. South Seattle is a unique and important part of the state to understand. We are the most diverse part of the state, with many neighborhoods being over three-quarters People of Color. However, our community’s needs and an understanding of our communities are often discarded. That includes our politics. Most political analyses of Washington State gloss over Communities of Color, and the analyses that do dive into BIPOC communities often lump all Communities of Color together into one bucket. However, Bellevue Communities of Color are much different from Central Washington Communities of Color which are much different from South End Communities of Color.
Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
Rain brings people outside again in western Washington
Seattle, WA. – Relief from the wildfire smoke came to western Washington on Friday as the rainy weather has cleared most of it. In most cases, the rain usually forces people inside. But on Friday, KIRO 7 saw plenty of people in rain boots and jackets on the streets...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022
Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
48north.com
Marine Thrift Comes Into Its Own
Learn more about our colleagues who offer awesome deals on cool second-hand boat stuff at Port Townsend’s Marine Thrift. Marine Thrift is a second-hand store with boat stuff ranging from the genuinely fine to “what-the-heck?” to exactly what you were looking for. Located in Port Townsend’s Boat Haven and started in early 2016 as a project of the Northwest Maritime Center, Marine Thrift is growing into itself in 2022. With record levels of donations and sales “through the roof,” Marine Thrift is beginning to look like a lot more than a fledgling clever idea.
publicola.com
Jail Water Still “Cloudy” After Three Weeks; Advocates Want to Move City’s Homeless Outreach Team to Regional Authority
1. More than three weeks after inmates at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle first reported brown water coming out of their taps, jail residents are still relying on bottled water, as the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention awaits more test results on water the DADJ describes as “cloudy,” but safe to drink. The cloudiness comes from unidentified particles suspended in the water.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett
An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
Comments / 0