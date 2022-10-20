ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myedmondsnews.com

Ethan Stowell to open Victor Tavern in Edmonds’ Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons owner Mike McMurray announced Saturday that after about six months of negotiations, he has signed a lease with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to occupy anchor space at the downtown Edmonds development. Stowell owns numerous restaurants in the Seattle area, including How to Cook a Wolf in Madison Park...
EDMONDS, WA
waterlandblog.com

Homelessness, license plate cameras & more discussed at Thursday night’s Des Moines City Council

Homelessness, the end of the COVID-19 proclamation, license plate cameras and more were discussed at Thursday night’s (Oct. 20, 2022) Des Moines City Council. Comments tonight included the need for a children’s playground. Plans for a play structure at Cecil Powell park have been underway since 2016, but have been held up. This community member also wanted to know if the community has a say in the playground design.
DES MOINES, WA
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District

Community honors legacy of beloved business owner killed in Seattle's Central District. A memorial of flowers, candles, cards, balloons and pictures grew in a neighborhood of Seattle’s Central District honoring the life of a beloved community member. Loved ones identified D’Vonne Pickett Jr. as the business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

How Gentrification Shapes South End Politics: Race and Politics in South Seattle

South End voters are not divided by race, but recent trendlines are. South Seattle is a unique and important part of the state to understand. We are the most diverse part of the state, with many neighborhoods being over three-quarters People of Color. However, our community’s needs and an understanding of our communities are often discarded. That includes our politics. Most political analyses of Washington State gloss over Communities of Color, and the analyses that do dive into BIPOC communities often lump all Communities of Color together into one bucket. However, Bellevue Communities of Color are much different from Central Washington Communities of Color which are much different from South End Communities of Color.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point

For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
SEATTLE, WA
48north.com

Marine Thrift Comes Into Its Own

Learn more about our colleagues who offer awesome deals on cool second-hand boat stuff at Port Townsend’s Marine Thrift. Marine Thrift is a second-hand store with boat stuff ranging from the genuinely fine to “what-the-heck?” to exactly what you were looking for. Located in Port Townsend’s Boat Haven and started in early 2016 as a project of the Northwest Maritime Center, Marine Thrift is growing into itself in 2022. With record levels of donations and sales “through the roof,” Marine Thrift is beginning to look like a lot more than a fledgling clever idea.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
publicola.com

Jail Water Still “Cloudy” After Three Weeks; Advocates Want to Move City’s Homeless Outreach Team to Regional Authority

1. More than three weeks after inmates at the King County Jail in downtown Seattle first reported brown water coming out of their taps, jail residents are still relying on bottled water, as the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention awaits more test results on water the DADJ describes as “cloudy,” but safe to drink. The cloudiness comes from unidentified particles suspended in the water.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Washington that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MOSES LAKE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fire Destroys Cabin At Silver Lake Park In Everett

An investigator from the Everett Fire Department is on scene working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Camp Patterson area at Silver Lake Park in south Everett this morning. A Parks Department employee discovered the fire just after 6:00 AM in the building...
EVERETT, WA

