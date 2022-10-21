Cine-memoir is difficult to approach, but with acute sensitivity writer-director James Gray (The Lost City of Z) does a yeoman’s job tackling his most personal film. Armageddon Time recently enjoyed its World Premiere at New York Film Festival 2022. Gray’s superb cinematography recreates Queens, 1980 in the interior and exterior set designs, filtered lighting, and staid shot compositions. These combine to create a tone of nostalgia and angst and themes that are relevant to us today.

