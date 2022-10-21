ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
That Pressure! Did Stevie Wonder Shoot His Shot (In The Dark) At Ari Lennox?

By Sammy Approved
Source: Courtesy of Universal Music Group / Universal Music Group

Did you see that? The iconic artist that is Stevie Wonder shoots his shot at R&B artist Ari Lennox during her radio interview with Tammi Mac. The three sat down on Los Angeles radio station KJLH (102.3 FM) and Stevie had a few questions of his own. Watch the viral clip inside.

Wonder began by sharing his admiration for Ari’s music during their talk on air, but then he proceeds to compliment more personal things like her beauty.

During their interaction, Wonder literally turns toward Lennox to ask who she plans on marrying?

“Can I ask you a question? So who are you gonna marry?” he asked.

“Oh, I don’t know, it’s been hell out here,” the “Pressure” artist innocently responded. Lennox was evidently taken aback by Wonder’s random line of questioning.

He took it a step further and asked, “Who are you in love with?” Lennox playfully responded by saying she loved her dogs. Now, Stevie started really fooling after that one.

“Your dogs? Am I your dog? Wassup dog!” Stevie said back to the singer. He started barking like a dog. We couldn’t tell if this was Stevie “Living for the City” Wonder or Stevie “living for the streets.” The barks continued as if he was a proud member of Omega Psi Phi, literally ready to risk it all for Ms. Lennox.

Naturally, the jokes on Twitter ensued. Fans began quote tweeting the viral clip of Stevie shooting his shot at Ari. It’s honestly Internet gold.

We have the same question: Can Stevie see?

Check out the viral clip below:

Watch the full interview here .

