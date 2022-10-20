ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It: Janine & The Juice Annoys All Of “Abbott Elementary”

By Sammy Approved
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcM7i_0ihWREOJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4yXA_0ihWREOJ00

Source: Temma Hankin / abc


A new week to watch our favorite ABC comedy, “Abbott Elementary.” This week is all about Janine and the juice. Once again, Janine e refuses to mind her business, which results in a school emergency. Fans share their favorite moments from this week’s episode on
social media.

Season 2, Episode 5 of “Abbott Elementary” titled Juice aired yesterday (Oct. 19) on ABC and today on Hulu. The episode followed Janine, who is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria. Unfortunately, it ends up causing unexpected consequences; Melissa clashes with her new aide, Ashley, who brings more disruption than help to the classroom.

The episode made for a great resolution that was filled with lifelong lessons from the school’s OG teachers. Melissa learned to work with her new teacher’s aide and uplift her. Though Barbara was livid with Janine’s persistence, reminding her “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she still managed to see the light in this annoying situation. Barbara realized that she is in an ideal position to be an example for the younger teachers like Janine in a way that was not afforded to her when she first started teaching.

As we are a week closer to Halloween, fans on social media are reminded of the show’s true villain. No, it’s not Principal Ava. Well, it is but they are saying Janine truly takes the cake. Other fans are excited for next week’s special, spooky Halloween episode. One tweet reveals Principal Ava dressed as X-Men’s Storm.

Who’s ready for next week’s episode?

Be sure to catch up on ABC’s hit family series “Abbott Elementary.”

Read some of our favorite fan reactions from this week’s episode below:

1. She Just Can’t Mind Her Business

Source:hotgirlhokage

2. Incapable

Source:AshesWeAllFall_

3. MVP Melissa Don’t Play

Source:protagoniste221

4. We ALL Know Ava By Now

Source:Mihrimah_FS

5. Just Ridiculous

Source:evilvillanelle

6. One Thing, Sheryl Gone Do Is ACT

Source:thwiptom

7. This Was A Hot Mess

Source:AbbottElemABC

8. They Both Nailed It

Source:westspalace

9. The OG’s

Source:ShedainaD

10. They Don’t Love You, Like Barbara Loves Abbott

Source:popphits

11. Subtle Shade Is The Best

Source:Joyful44

12. Love To See It

Source:westspalace

13. Some Fans Love Her

Source:protagoniste221

14. While Other Fans Question The Real Villain

Source:tiffnicoletoday

15. Nah, It’s Still Ava

Source:heyheedie

Comments / 0

Related
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy