If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It: Janine & The Juice Annoys All Of “Abbott Elementary”

A new week to watch our favorite ABC comedy, “Abbott Elementary.” This week is all about Janine and the juice. Once again, Janine e refuses to mind her business, which results in a school emergency. Fans share their favorite moments from this week’s episode on

Season 2, Episode 5 of “Abbott Elementary” titled Juice aired yesterday (Oct. 19) on ABC and today on Hulu. The episode followed Janine, who is thrilled to help introduce a new beverage to the cafeteria. Unfortunately, it ends up causing unexpected consequences; Melissa clashes with her new aide, Ashley, who brings more disruption than help to the classroom.

The episode made for a great resolution that was filled with lifelong lessons from the school’s OG teachers. Melissa learned to work with her new teacher’s aide and uplift her. Though Barbara was livid with Janine’s persistence, reminding her “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” she still managed to see the light in this annoying situation. Barbara realized that she is in an ideal position to be an example for the younger teachers like Janine in a way that was not afforded to her when she first started teaching.

As we are a week closer to Halloween, fans on social media are reminded of the show’s true villain. No, it’s not Principal Ava. Well, it is but they are saying Janine truly takes the cake. Other fans are excited for next week’s special, spooky Halloween episode. One tweet reveals Principal Ava dressed as X-Men’s Storm.

Who’s ready for next week’s episode?

Be sure to catch up on ABC’s hit family series “Abbott Elementary.”

Read some of our favorite fan reactions from this week’s episode below:

