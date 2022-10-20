ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Editorial: Silicon Valley candidates behaving badly

As we enter the final stretch to election day, nasty campaigning has reached full throttle. No matter the rationale behind this negative form of vote-getting, none of it provides any value to a voter’s decision-making process, unless sensationalism is the new guidepost. Attacking a candidate’s character offers no insight...
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Bobarista’ Unrest Leads to Temporary Closure of Popular Bubble Tea Shop

Popular bubble tea shop Boba Guys closed its Mission District location Thursday as discontent over reduced work hours and discussions about unionization arose among employees. Workers, known as “bobaristas,” were upset that work hours were severely cut in August due to low cashflow at the homegrown chain’s 19th and Valencia Street cafe, according to employee Ashley Osorio Paredes. “How am I supposed to pay my bills with a wage of $16.99, and we only work 5 and a half hours per week?” she said.
STANDARD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Snapchat shutters San Francisco office amid major reorganization

Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes a major reorganization. The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Bohemians of the Peninsula

Dale Avenue is near where San Carlos Avenue intersects with Alameda de las Pulgas. On this heavily wooded street is a place with historical significance. The address is 125 Dale Avenue. What’s noteworthy about it, you ask?. It was built in 1872 by Nathanial Brittan, the son of John...
SAN CARLOS, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

