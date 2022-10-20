Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
ND’s Prairie Dog fund adding up
Oil tax money is now flowing into the city and municipal infrastructure fund. That’s commonly referred to as the “Prairie Dog” fund. Money started filling that “bucket” in September. State budget director Joe Morrissette says that funding is split between cities, counties and townships. He...
kroxam.com
COME TO THE CARNEGIE ON NORTH ASH STREET FOR GHOST STORY NIGHT ON THURSDAY
The old building, on 120 North Ash Street, may – or may not – be haunted, but for one night in October, there will be ghostly happenings. A Ghost Story Night will be held on Thursday, October 27, at the Carnegie Building on North Ash Street in Crookston.
goldeneaglesports.com
Minnesota Crookston Hockey Scores Four Goals in the Final Nine Minutes to Upend UND 4-1
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team scored four goals in the final nine minutes to pick up a 4-1 come from behind victory over the University of North Dakota ACHA team Saturday, October 22 at Icon Sports Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The Golden...
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was trying to turn left onto ND-Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 2. They say she failed to stop for traffic in the right...
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Third-quarter outburst propels SDSU past UND
For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
valleynewslive.com
Juvenile reported missing by Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks County are looking for Kailey Meadows of Manvel. They say she is believed to be in either Grand Forks, East Grand Forks or Fargo. If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Grand Forks County...
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing man
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man. They are looking for 67-year-old James Ray Hajicek, who was last seen at his home in rural Park River on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walsh County...
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
Comments / 0