ND’s Prairie Dog fund adding up

Oil tax money is now flowing into the city and municipal infrastructure fund. That’s commonly referred to as the “Prairie Dog” fund. Money started filling that “bucket” in September. State budget director Joe Morrissette says that funding is split between cities, counties and townships. He...
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 34-year-old woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the woman was trying to turn left onto ND-Highway 1 from U.S. Highway 2. They say she failed to stop for traffic in the right...
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo

FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Third-quarter outburst propels SDSU past UND

For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing man

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Walsh County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man. They are looking for 67-year-old James Ray Hajicek, who was last seen at his home in rural Park River on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walsh County...
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
