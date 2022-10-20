ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

North Dakota gets younger with one of the highest birth rates in the country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Recent research on birth rates in the United States has placed North Dakota at a very high ranking. North Dakota ranks number three out of all 50 states for the highest birth rate, falling behind only Utah and Alaska. Because of the high number of babies born, North Dakota was the only state to get younger, with the average age of the state’s population dropping from 37 to 35.2.
North Dakota harvest reports

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather dictates many things when it comes to farming. The spring snowstorms provided moisture to help improve this year’s crop yield significantly over last year. Monday’s moisture and snowfall is bringing the harvest to a halt temporarily, but there’s good news in Monday’s USDA crop report.
North Dakota ranks third worst for teeth in country

(Fargo, ND) -- It may be time to check-in with your dentist. North Dakota is coming in near the bottom of the list for dental health. Nationally accredited website 'Byte' ranks the Peace Garden State as the third worst for teeth. The study found overall that 67% of Americans are...
2022 North Dakota Governors Photo Contest winners announced

Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and Director of North Dakota AAA Gene LaDoucer today presented the winning submissions from the 19th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest at the Morton Mandan Public Library.
Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
Mega-Drought: how climate change has affected North Dakota

STACKER — The latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report is yet another reminder of the dire effects of climate change. While climate projections often look to the future when discussing the worst impacts of climate change, we are in fact already experiencing its effects across the United States. To better understand how climate […]
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber opposes Measure 1

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is urging North Dakota voters to oppose an initiated measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure 1 would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the...
Appeal made to 8th Circ. after court rules ‘sovereign immunity’ protection from claims of racketeering, fraud

In a recent federal court ruling, a district judge described allegations against Three Affiliated Tribes Tribal Business Council as “deeply troubling.” Yet the court dismissed claims of racketeering, fraud and theft noting the U.S. District Court in North Dakota lacked jurisdiction. Three Affiliated Tribes citizen Laura “Lori” Bird...
Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday

Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries

BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
BAGLEY, MN

