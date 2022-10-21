Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tulsahurricane.com
GAMES NOTES: SMU GAME ON HOMECOMING
TULSA (3-4, 1-2 AAC) vs. SMU (3-4, 1-2 AAC) Saturday, Oct. 29, 2:30 pm (CT) Stadium: H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000), Tulsa, Okla. Career Record: 41-50 (8 years) Career Record: 3-4 (1 year) SMU Record: same. THE STORYLINES . . . • Tulsa is in its 126th season of football in...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Prince Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– — University of Tulsa running backDeneric Prince was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly football honor roll, the league announced today. A 6'0" senior from Manvel, Texas, Prince had a career-best 231 rushing yards on 20 carries for an 11.6 average per attempt in Tulsa's 27-16 road win at Temple on Friday night. He scored two touchdowns to lead the Hurricane offense, including one receiving and one on the ground.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Drops Straight Sets to #24 Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell in straight sets (19-25, 19-25, 23-25) to the No. 24-ranked Houston Cougars (19-2, 10-0 AAC) Sunday on the road in Texas. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's overall record to 10-11 and 3-6 in American Athletic Conference action. Outside...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Falls to SMU, 2-0, in Season Finale
The Tulsa women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to SMU on Sunday afternoon at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. The Golden Hurricane concluded the season with a 7-7-3 mark on the season and a 2-4-2 record in American Athletic Conference play, while the Mustangs moved to 7-3-5 overall and 2-3-2 in the league.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Captures 3-2 Win at Temple
Tulsa's ninth-ranked men's soccer team captured a 3-2 win over Temple on Saturday night at the Temple Sports Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. The Golden Hurricane moved to 8-2-2 on the season and 4-2-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Owls fell to 4-8-2 overall and 1-6 in the league.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Golfers in Third Place at Jim West Challenge
SAN MARCOS, Texas –– The Tulsa women's golf team sit in third place following the opening day of the Jim West Challenge as the Golden Hurricane carded rounds of 293-284 for an even-par 576 total at the par-72 Kissing Tree Golf Club. Tulsa, behind the play of three...
tulsahurricane.com
Saturday’s Homecoming Game vs. SMU will Kick off at 2:30 PM
TULSA, Okla. –– The kickoff time and network for Tulsa's Homecoming Game against the SMU Mustangs next Saturday, Oct. 29, has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (CT) at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The game will be aired on ESPN+. Tulsa-SMU game tickets can be purchased online atTulsaHurricane.com, by calling...
tulsahurricane.com
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Montgomery will review last Friday night's 27-16 road win at Temple and preview Saturday's Homecoming game against the SMU Mustangs. Fans...
Comments / 0