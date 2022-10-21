IRVING, Texas –– — University of Tulsa running backDeneric Prince was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly football honor roll, the league announced today. A 6'0" senior from Manvel, Texas, Prince had a career-best 231 rushing yards on 20 carries for an 11.6 average per attempt in Tulsa's 27-16 road win at Temple on Friday night. He scored two touchdowns to lead the Hurricane offense, including one receiving and one on the ground.

TULSA, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO