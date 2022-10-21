Read full article on original website
Related
One Former WVU Head Coach Resigned After 17-27 Tenure, So Should Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia — From 1976-1979, Frank Cignetti Sr. was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His tenure was between the two legendary coaches of Bobby Bowden (who left WVU to take the job at Florida State). Neal Brown seems to be repeating history as WVU has...
SOURCE: The Process of Finding a New Head Coach Has Already Started at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University officials have already started to look towards the future of the football program, according to a source close to the situation. No one at the university wants to fire Neal Brown. No one. He is genuinely liked by virtually everyone at West...
JT Daniels – A Bright Spot in a Rough Season
Sitting at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play, to say that the 2022 season has been disappointing for the Mountaineers would be an understatement. The defense has been anything but good, the team continues to sputter on the road, and there have been coaching errors galore. This is just simply not how anyone envisioned the season going.
The Injury Bug is Hitting WVU
It was bound to happen eventually. When the Mountaineers take the field on Saturday to battle 7th-ranked TCU, they will be doing so without several key players in the lineup. Neal Brown updated the media on Tuesday afternoon with the long list of injuries. Here is the list of players...
Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst
Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
Insider Views on Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to West Virginia’s humiliating 48-10 loss at Texas Tech, it was generally accepted within the athletic department that Neal Brown would be the head coach of the Mountaineers for the remainder of this season and the 2023-2024 season. According to multiple sources close...
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Former Mountaineer Makes G-League Training Camp Roster
Former WVU Men’s Basketball player Gabe Osabuohein has earned his first chance at professional basketball. The Cleveland Charge, an affiliate of the NBA G-League, recently revealed their roster for the upcoming training camp. Osabuohein, who is a crowd favorite in Morgantown, was included on the roster. The Canadian will...
Kentucky Coach John Calipari Gives Coal Miner and Clarksburg, West Virginia a Little Social Media Love
University of Kentucky basketball Coach John Calipari took to his Facebook and Twitter page today to pay respect to a coal miner and, along the way, gave a shout out to Clarksburg. Calipari posted a picture of a man who was determined to be a coalminer attending at University of...
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
Eugene Field Elementary Principal apologizes for offensive photo
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A post on Eugene Field Elementary’s Facebook page claiming to be from Principal Kelsey Whitley issued an apology for taking pictures of “offensive” Halloween decorations at a party and then posting them to social media. The Facebook post said that Whitley attended a Halloween...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
Governor Justice brings message to Marshall County: “Don’t vote for Amendment Two”
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice walked into a Moundsville courtroom with Babydog, but he quickly launched into Amendment Two, calling it “toxic.” He said state senate leaders claimed the car tax could be eliminated, just to fool the voters. They deceived you. They basically hid what they were doing. They don’t care about […]
Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
1 person transported after ATV accident in Harrison County
One person was transported after a vehicle accident in Lost Creek Tuesday afternoon.
