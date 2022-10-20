Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Building at Sea Esta II Motel in Long Neck
LONG NECK, Del. - A truck crashed into a building at a motel in Long Neck Sunday night. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Road on Long Neck Road. No injuries were reported. Emergency response...
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Dies after Bicycle Struck by Car Saturday
A Milford man has died after a crash Saturday evening on Bay Road just south of tub Mill Pond Road. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a Honda was southbound behind another vehicle when a 36 year old man on a bike moved into the southbound lane. The first vehicle stopped suddenly – and the Honda swerved into the right lane – and struck the bicycle – ejecting the rider. The bicycle rider was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition – but died on Sunday. The 19 year old driver of the Honda was not injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Market Street fire under investigation in Wilmington
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a predawn fire on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of 20th and Market streets. The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. and when Wilmington Fire Department Squad 4 arrived from its station at 22nd and Tatnall streets the crew reported fire through the roof of a three story structure.
firststateupdate.com
Bicyclist Airlifter After Milford Accident Succumbs To His Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WBOC
Dover Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Pickup Truck
DOVER, Del. - A Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday has been identified. According to police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 pm when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
WGMD Radio
Ocean City Hydrant Flushing Begins Sunday
Hydrant flushing begins in Ocean City on Sunday. This flushing is done twice a year – it will progress from south to north – beginning on South 1st Street and covering several blocks each day. Work is expected to be done in the late evening hours into the early morning, but those times could change as needed. There may be a slight discoloration to the water – that will dissipate after a short time. To clear your pipes – run cold water for several minutes until the water runs clear. Flushing should be completed by the afternoon of October 27th. If you have questions – contact the Ocean City Public Works Department at 410-524-8388.
WMDT.com
Fatal bicycle crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Dover late last week. Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in the area of South DuPont Highway and Bay Road. On arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 65-year-old Evalene Pye, laying on the ground with serious injuries. She was taken to Christiana Hospital via DSP helicopter for further treatment, where she died as a result of her injuries the following day.
WMDT.com
DSP arrest Laurel man on 6th DUI
SEAFORD, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after being arrested on his sixth DUI over the weekend. Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford for a report of a subject who had been drinking and driving. Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was occupied by 58-year-old Robert Cooper. Troopers contacted Cooper, and a DUI investigation was launched after it was observed that Cooper was showing signs of impairment.
WGMD Radio
Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday
After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire in Wilmington
Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.
Rosenfeld’s Big Fish closes in Brandywine Hundred
North Wilmington residents craving matzoh ball soup, fresh mahi or a Reuben sandwich were disappointed today. Rosenfeld’s Big Fish on Marsh Road has closed. A sign on the restaurant door in the Plaza III shopping center noted that the closing was effective as of Oct. 24, after only being open six months. Neither Warren Rosenfeld, who founded the Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli concept ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Firefighters Battling Structure Fire In Wilmington, Partial Collapse
Just after 6:40 Wilmington Firefighters were dispatched to the 2200 block of N Market Street in Wilmington for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported fire through the roof. Follow-up reports heavy fire showing from the second-floor rear. Command ordered an exterior attack to try and get the...
fox29.com
State police: Suspect waited for victim in Acme parking lot, shot him in the neck
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lots of an Acme store in Wilmington Friday night. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the neck on his way back to his car at an Acme on Concord Pike around 7 p.m. He was transported to local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.
delawarepublic.org
'Gift of Lights' at Dover Motor Speedway to bring holiday spirit to Monster Mile
A new way to celebrate the holidays is coming to Dover. The inaugural Gift of Lights show at Dover Motor Speedway runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. “It is a 1.5 mile driving route through The Woodlands of Dover Motor Speedway where the Firefly Music Festival takes place," said Dover Motor Speedway communications manager Michael Lewis. "And it will include more than 60 light displays and more than three million lights will be visible. And depending on traffic, it will take approximately 30 to 45 minutes to navigate the whole pathway.”
2 drivers killed in a Garden State Parkway crash
Two drivers were killed Friday night in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township, state authorities said. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, was driving a Toyota Corolla, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, when their cars collided in Ocean County around 9:30 p.m., authorities said. After the impact, Ross’ car overturned, according to State Police. It was not clear who was driving in the wrong direction.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City's Sunfest ends day early due to inclement weather
The forecast of cooler rainy, windy weather Sunday forced resort officials to cut Sunfest a day short. Late Saturday afternoon, town leaders issued a news release that said the end-of-summer festival would end at 8 p.m. with a beach bonfire and fireworks. Mild, sunny weather anchored the first three days of the Sunfest, which began Oct. 20 and was set to continue through Oct. 23 at the inlet and surrounding beach downtown.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Woman Tried To Rob Banks In Pennsylvania And Delaware
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23, troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive in Bear...
