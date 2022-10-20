ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado approves nearly $7 million in economic development incentives

By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS savannah.mehrtens@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combating homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes

Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release. HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

New state board meets to create Colorado’s first statewide building codes

A new 21-member Energy Code Board that will develop statewide construction codes convened for the first time Monday to get acquainted, discuss bylaws and select chairpersons. The board's inaugural director is Rick Garcia, the executive director of the state's Department of Local Affairs. The other 20 board members are listed on the Energy Code Board Website.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Council hears public testimony on proposed city budget

Homelessness, public safety and safe streets were key topics for speakers in Monday's public hearing on the 2023 Denver city budget. More than 40 people signed up to address the council during the hearing. Some of the first speakers pleaded for the city council to recognize the lack of dignity...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Prop 124 levels lopsided liquor-sales playing field

As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Humana to withdraw from the employer health insurance market in Colorado

Humana, which provides health insurance to small businesses in Colorado, intends to withdraw from the Colorado employer group market within the next 18 months, Colorado Politics has learned. The company has not formally announced its withdrawal. Humana did not return inquiries from Colorado Politics. Humana announced its intention to leave...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

GABEL | Sugar beet biz has been sweet to our state

It is sugar beet harvest season in Colorado and if the more scenic portions of the state are known for the Rocky Mountains, this portion of the state ought to be known for the mountains of corn silage and beets taking shape at beet dumps, factories, dairies and feedyards. In...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's updated water master plan draws criticism for not going far enough

Coloradans want the state’s top water planning document to mandate faster action, be more accountable, require equitable drought responses between the Front Range and Western Slope, and to specifically include the crisis on the rapidly drying Colorado River in its estimates of future water shortages. More than 1,300 individuals...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy