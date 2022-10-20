Colorado approves nearly $7 million in economic development incentives

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combating homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes
Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release. HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community...
coloradopolitics.com
New state board meets to create Colorado’s first statewide building codes
A new 21-member Energy Code Board that will develop statewide construction codes convened for the first time Monday to get acquainted, discuss bylaws and select chairpersons. The board's inaugural director is Rick Garcia, the executive director of the state's Department of Local Affairs. The other 20 board members are listed on the Energy Code Board Website.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Council hears public testimony on proposed city budget
Homelessness, public safety and safe streets were key topics for speakers in Monday's public hearing on the 2023 Denver city budget. More than 40 people signed up to address the council during the hearing. Some of the first speakers pleaded for the city council to recognize the lack of dignity...
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
coloradopolitics.com
Prop 124 levels lopsided liquor-sales playing field
As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.
9News
Colorado businessman set for retrial over 'We Build The Wall' border fund
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended...
coloradopolitics.com
Humana to withdraw from the employer health insurance market in Colorado
Humana, which provides health insurance to small businesses in Colorado, intends to withdraw from the Colorado employer group market within the next 18 months, Colorado Politics has learned. The company has not formally announced its withdrawal. Humana did not return inquiries from Colorado Politics. Humana announced its intention to leave...
coloradopolitics.com
A Superior effort: Lessons learned through resiliency of rebuilding after Marshall fire
The Rock Creek Rebels have risen from the Marshall fire like a phoenix. Ten months after Colorado’s most devastating wildfire tore through Boulder County, an entire neighborhood of survivors from the town of Superior are on the eve of breaking ground to rebuild — just as the winter freeze nips at their heels.
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | Sugar beet biz has been sweet to our state
It is sugar beet harvest season in Colorado and if the more scenic portions of the state are known for the Rocky Mountains, this portion of the state ought to be known for the mountains of corn silage and beets taking shape at beet dumps, factories, dairies and feedyards. In...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Contact Denver7 gets refund for Denver woman who found contractor on Nextdoor
A Denver woman who found a contractor through NextDoor says after she paid him $20,000, he disappeared.
Gun violence claims seven over weekend along Colorado's Front Range
Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives. The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal...
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
coloradopolitics.com
Some Colorado Springs City Council members ask for more time to mull water proposal
Several Colorado Springs City Council members called for more time to consider a proposed water rule that could limit annexations during a Monday meeting, while on the same day hearing the benefits of a 3,200-acre community that wants to join the city. The water rule was introduced last week and...
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's updated water master plan draws criticism for not going far enough
Coloradans want the state’s top water planning document to mandate faster action, be more accountable, require equitable drought responses between the Front Range and Western Slope, and to specifically include the crisis on the rapidly drying Colorado River in its estimates of future water shortages. More than 1,300 individuals...
