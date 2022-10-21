Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kelly administration, Schmidt campaign react to declining test scores in Kansas after COVID
Kansas Republican Derek Schmidt’s campaign pointed to declining test scores released Monday as an indictment on Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to close schools at the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. Meanwhile, Kelly’s office noted that Kansas is in line with drops nationwide and said her continued...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s who is running for U.S. House, Senate to represent Kansas, and what they stand for
▪ Voters in south-central Kansas will choose who to send to Congress in the mid-term election. Democrat Bob Hernandez is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Ron Estes in the 4th District. In addition, voters will cast ballots in a U.S. Senate race. Below are candidates’ responses to our survey. And...
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Delaware man who stormed Capitol with dad gets prison time
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars.Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.The father and son traveled to Washington from their home in Laurel, Delaware, to hear Trump's speech at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. They...
Who won? DeSantis, Crist faced off in heated debate
MIAMI - Defiant as ever, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fiercely defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his focus on divisive cultural issues in his first and only reelection debate Monday, as Democrat Charlie Crist accused his Republican rival of being distracted by his national political ambitions. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he'd serve a full second term. "I know...
