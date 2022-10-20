Read full article on original website
myscience.org
Maastricht University starts new research line on cellular agriculture
Thanks to a strong financial impulse from the National Growth Fund, Maastricht University, as one of the partners in a national consortium, is starting a new line of research in the field of cellular agriculture. This is technology where animal products such as meat and milk proteins can be produced directly from animal and microbial cells. The Maastricht line will be started by scientists from MERLN , a medical research institute conducting groundbreaking research into regenerative medicine.
myscience.org
The healing power of artificial intelligence
Combining biomedical knowledge, mathematical principles, informatics and computing to study complex medical problems and help improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is the essence of so-called computational medicine. One example? Analysing the human body as if it were a social network where cells communicate or even monitoring the progress of a chronic disease by setting off automated "alarms."
myscience.org
$90-million gift to the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research marks new era in cardiac health
In 2014, the Rogers Foundation made a record $130-million gift to establish the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research (TRCHR) - a visionary, collaborative initiative harnessing the strengths of its three institutional partners: The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), University Health Network (UHN), and the University of Toronto. That gift united these institutions with a vision to reduce significantly the impact of heart failure in Canada for children, youth and adults alike, with worldwide implications.
myscience.org
ZonMw subsidises dementia research Maastricht University
Researchers from Maastricht University, as lead applicant of a national consortium for dementia risk reduction (Netherlands Dementia Prevention Initiative (NDPI)), have been notified that they will receive over 3 million euros from ZonMw. With this, they will work over the next four years, with 11 partners from science, education, care and society, towards a brain-healthy Netherlands. The grant is part of the National Dementia Strategy of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS).
myscience.org
Research project RESILIENCE receives a EUR 10 million ERC Synergy Grant
Max Rietkerk (Utrecht University), Arjen Doelman (Leiden University), Ehud Meron (Ben-Gurion University of the Negev) and Isla Myers-Smith (University of Edinburgh) received an ERC Synergy grant of 10 million euros with their project RESILIENCE. The researchers will investigate whether and how tipping points in ecosystems can be prevented or evaded by spatial processes and the formation of spatial patterns.
myscience.org
Large Hadron Collider achieves project milestone
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully approached a proton collision point for the first time since its three-year refurbishment. The successful implementation of the new Vertex Locator (VELO), which was partly built in Manchester offers a greater collision rate of protons and efficiency. The process is called "VELO closing"...
myscience.org
The NEMESIS project, a new weapon for the treatment of focal brain lesions, receives an ERC Synergy Grant
The team of Gustavo Deco at UPF, together with IDIBAPS and the universities of Padua and Milan in Italy, have been selected for the European Research Council (ERC) Synergy Grants programme. The grant awards 10 million euros to the four teams over the next six years. This is the first time that UPF has received this type of grant for a research project.
myscience.org
Stable in all kinds of shapes
Researchers have developed a structure that can switch between stable shapes as needed while being remarkably simple to produce. The key lies in a clever combination of base materials. For a great many years, researchers have been trying to create structures that can assume different stable shapes as required. The...
myscience.org
How a key immune protein is regulated in the cell
Scientists at EPFL have determined how a protein that is critical in our first line of immune defense is regulated in the cell to prevent autoinflammatory diseases. How does a cell "know" that it’s infected? This is a key question for innate immunity, our first line of defense to any infection or injury, made up of cells that quickly identify pathogens, like viral DNA. To do this, the cells use receptors that can identify nucleic acids - the building blocks of DNA - that in turn activate a signaling molecule called STING (for Stimulator of interferon genes).
myscience.org
Real-time air quality data ’life saving’
Research co-led by The University of Queensland has found sharing real-time air quality readings in developing countries can reduce air pollution and lead to lower mortality rates. Dr Andrea La Nauze from UQ’s School of Economics said the project, in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, was...
myscience.org
Wageningen to provide Cellular Agriculture education and research
Today, the Dutch government confirmed the allocation of €60 million to support an ecosystem for cellular agriculture, the technology to produce animal products, such as meat and milk proteins, directly from animal and microbial cells. It is the world’s largest financial support ever for cellular agriculture by a national government. Wageningen University & Research is one of the consortium partners and will work on education and research.
myscience.org
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training
Digital twins to expand training capabilities through virtual reality. Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are...
myscience.org
New SNSF project at the Academy of Architecture
A new Research Project titled Visibility Reclaimed. Experiencing Rome’s First Public Museums (1733-1870). An Analysis of Public Audiences in a Transnational Perspective [100016_212922]. Supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation, the Project is directed by Carla Mazzarelli, full professor at the Institute of History and Theory of Art and Architecture (ISA) at the USI Academy of Architecture. It relies on the collaboration of a research team that includes both internal ISA project partners (Christoph Frank and Daniela Mondini) and important international museum institutions and universities, such as Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid (David Garcia Cueto), Durham University (Stefano Cracolici), Università Roma Tre (Giovanna Capitelli), and Università degli Studi La Sapienza (Chiara Piva).
myscience.org
UCL astrophysicist honoured for Uranus and Jupiter discoveries
Dr William Dunn (UCL Physics and Astronomy) has been honoured by the Institute of Physics for his "paradigm-shifting" research on outer planets of the solar system, and for his leadership of a national school science programme. Dr Dunn was awarded the 2022 Henry Moseley Medal and Prize, which recognises "exceptional...
myscience.org
The University of Valencia leads a study to find out the role of wetlands in the face of climate change
Antonio Camacho, professor at the Department of Microbiology and Ecology at the University of Valencia (UV), leads the European LIFE Wetlands4Climate project in Spain, together with the Global Nature Foundation (FGN). This proposal works so that the management of Mediterranean wetlands generates multiple alliances and creates opportunities for socioeconomic development in rural areas and represents an important advance in understanding the carbon balances of Mediterranean wetlands. Today, Monday the 24th, is World Climate Change Day.
myscience.org
New approach to ’cosmic magnet’ manufacturing could reduce reliance on rare earths in low-carbon technologies
Researchers have discovered a potential new method for making the high-performance magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the need for rare earth elements, which are almost exclusively sourced in China. Between the environmental impacts, and the heavy reliance on China, there’s been an urgent search for alternative...
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
myscience.org
Q&A: David Kaiser on Freeman Dyson, the relentless freethinker
MIT physicist and historian of science has edited a new volume about Dyson, a famed quantum theorist and futurist. In the early 2000s, David Kaiser first visited famed physicist Freeman Dyson at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. By the end of the conversation, Dyson was handing over keys to his office, along with files, to help Kaiser’s research - a characteristically open gesture by Dyson, a legendary quantum theorist.
