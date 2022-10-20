ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the first episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘Infatuation Reborn,’ Fushi who has been living alone on an isolated island meets Hayase’s grandaughter Hisame, who claims to be a reincarnation of her grandmother. Later, Fushi travels to a village that has been attacked by Nokkers and is welcomed by two doctors there. But one of them is hiding a secret that eventually leaves Hisame at a loss of words. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
thecinemaholic.com

Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy supernatural anime that is inspired by Yoshitoki Ooima’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show revolves around a nameless Orb that is cast to the Earth, with the power to change its forms according to the different lifeforms it encounters. After changing into a wolf and then its master, the boy now embarks on a journey of self-discovery in which he makes many friends all the while gaining survival skills in the process.
thecinemaholic.com

What Will Happen to Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Kids in House of the Dragon?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 descriptive novel ‘Fire & Blood,’ HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ tells the story of the brutal war of succession between two factions of the ruling Targaryen dynasty — the Greens and the Blacks. There are two women at the center of the conflict — Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower — former friends turned bitter enemies. After the death of Rhaenyra’s mother, her father, King Viserys I Targaryen, marries Alicent, inadvertently sowing the seeds of the future conflict. Rhaenyra remains Viserys’ heir until his death, but things become complicated when Alicent gives birth to a boy, and he is named after the man who conquered the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children inherit the enmity from their mothers, and even while Viserys is still alive, it reaches a dangerous level. But it is only after his death that things quickly devolve into a war. If you are wondering what happens to all the children that these two women have at the start of the war, here is what we know. BOOK AND SHOW SPOILERS AHEAD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy