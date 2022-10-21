Lady Devils Roll To Another Region Title

Only one team has stood between the Tennessee High girls soccer team and an undefeated record with a district tournament title – Greeneville.

Add region championship to the list after Thursday night.

Greeneville built a comfortable lead in the first half and defeated the Lady Vikings for the third time this year, this time 6-1 at Fox Field as the Lady Devils won their fourth consecutive Region 1-2A championship.

The win also gave Greeneville (12-10) its 11th region title in 14 seasons and clinched a home match for Saturday’s Class 2A Sectional against Knoxville Halls.

Anne Marie Konieczny and Abby Adkins both scored two goals in the win, Konieczny in the first half and Adkins in the second. Of Greeneville’s 24 shots, 15 came on goal while Tennessee High (15-3-1) managed only three shots on goal and six total.

Konieczny’s goals came in a seven-minute stretch, as her first broke the scoreless tie in the 24th minute. The senior sent the rebound of a Tanna Bookhamer shot into the net from six yards.

The 1-0 lead doubled in the 31st when Konieczny scored on a 22-yard roofed banger with pace.

Tennessee High did score in the 53rd, when Aryanna Patterson fired a 30-yard shot just over the goalkeeper to make it a 3-1 game.

But Adkins didn’t allow the Lady Vikings to enjoy any momentum. Less than a minute later, Adkins shot just out of the keeper’s reach from 18 yards for a 4-1 advantage.

In the 65th, Adkins emerged from a scramble in front of the goal on a corner kick opportunity, finishing from eight yards for the final margin.

The Lady Devils finished with nine corner kicks, five in the second half, compared to just one by Tennessee High.

Bookhamer accounted for Greeneville’s third goal in the 37th minute, hitting a one-timer from six yards off Kiley Scott’s assist.

Allie Renner helped give the Lady Devils a 5-1 lead in the 56th, assisting a breakaway goal by Anna Shaw.

Lily Evatt made two saves in the first half, while Bridget Flaherty saved nine shots by the Lady Devils.

UP NEXT

The Lady Devils entertain Knoxville Halls at Fox Field on Saturday, seeking their eighth straight trip to the TSSAA state tournament in Chattanooga.