Oregon housing agency honored for Permanent Supportive Housing program
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Housing and Community Services was awarded a 2022 Award for Program Excellence at the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) annual conference this week. These awards are one of the highest honors in state housing finance. Oregon was selected as a leader in its Permanent Supportive Housing program.
A winter weather advisory is in place for part of Central Oregon
With Tuesday's lows dropping to the upper teens to around 30, mixed showers will be with us until morning. Southwest winds will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Some afternoon clearing Wednesday will leave us under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. This will also be our coldest day of the week, with highs scattered through the 40s and lows in the low teens to mid-20s.
Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 2:35PM PDT until October 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations. of 5 to 8 inches in the OR Cascades and 6 to 12 inches in the WA. Cascades above 4000 feet MSL. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In.
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai’s first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.
Cold and rainy week ahead
Fall temperatures are finally here. Sunday was a crisp day with temperatures about at average. Lots of action is happening off the Pacific in a system heading straight for Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the north. Temperatures will be below average all week -- average this time of...
New York governor’s race more competitive than expected as crime concerns take center stage
The last time New York elected a Republican statewide, when Gov. George Pataki clinched his third term, Rudy Giuliani was still being called “America’s Mayor” and Manhattan was in the thick of rebuilding a little more than a year after the 9/11 attacks. Two decades later, the...
