Fox5 KVVU
Health District: Seasonal respiratory virus on the rise in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is a record rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the country and here in Southern Nevada. In just one More than 7,000 cases in just one week this month that’s the highest one week total in the past two years according to the CDC.
Fox5 KVVU
Attendees react to cancellation of ‘When We Were Young’ opening day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Festivalgoers were disappointed and “expected better” from organizers after the highly-anticipated When We Were Young festival was canceled due to high winds. Some one-day ticket holders had traveled from around the world to see their favorite pop punk and rock musicians play. Luisa...
Fox5 KVVU
Fight for academic recovery: How Nevada is working to reverse falling student proficiency rates despite minimal funding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nation’s Report Card was released Monday, revealing the results of a nationwide sample of 4th and 8th grade students who were assessed in mathematics and reading. For Nevada and elsewhere, the data confirms fears of the pandemic’s negative impacts on student learning, showing a steep and historic decline in academic proficiency across the nation.
Fox5 KVVU
New UNLV medical school building will bring more students, lessen doctor shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A brand new UNLV Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine education building has a goal to help everyday Nevadans get better access to a doctor: by adding more students and churning out more medical graduates, the school will in turn help relieve the doctor shortage plaguing Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Fort Apache, Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Fort Apache and Gomer Roads that occurred just after 12:00 Monday afternoon. LVMPD tell FOX5 officers responded to the scene to find a car with four people inside. Nobody inside the vehicle was shot,...
Fox5 KVVU
When We Were Young emo music festival in Las Vegas canceled
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A highly anticipated pop punk music festival in Las Vegas was canceled Saturday, organizers announced. When We Were Young made headlines for a stacked lineup of pop punk and emo music headliners including My Chemical Romance, Paramore and Avril Lavigne. The festival was set to take place Saturday, Sunday and next weekend on Oct. 29.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police hosting free trunk or treat event with ‘haunted forest’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police have announced that the agency will host its first-ever trunk or treat event on Friday. According to Nevada State Police, the free event will candy, a haunted forest, inflatable slide, food and more. The agency says the event will take place from...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect steals vehicle with 2 children inside, leads North Las Vegas police on pursuit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with two “very young children” inside and then leading police on a pursuit that ended near the I-15 and Charleston Boulevard. It happened just before 8:30 Monday night...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police share details of funeral procession for fallen Officer Truong Thai
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera. North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. How Nevada is working to...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police make arrest in connection with stolen work truck, theft caught on camera
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police say one person has been arrested in connection to a stolen work truck at a North Las Vegas business. That theft was captured on camera. People can be seen driving into the parking lot of Pacific Performance Engineering in what police say was a stolen dark colored Acura. One of them then gets out and drives the work truck away with the Acura close behind it.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas mayoral candidate says her adopted son shot, wounded nephew
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stolen Girl Scout statue case
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect after a statue was stolen from a Girl Scout building earlier this year. The statue, named “In Grace”, was stolen from the Girl Scout of Southern Nevada headquarters on May 7. The group said around 2:45 a.m., surveillance footage shows two men driving up in a black or blue sedan, and then driving off with the trunk open and the statue in the trunk. Representatives with the Girl Scouts said the statue cost $28,000. The statue was returned on May 12.
Fox5 KVVU
‘We did whatever we could:’ All-American Rejects host free, all-ages pop-up show in lieu of canceled festival Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a devastating blow to tens of thousands of music fans, the first day of one of the most highly-anticipated music festivals in recent memory was canceled on Saturday due to high winds: When We Were Young. With the way the lineup was structured, many...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada ACLU continues to challenge Nye County hand ballot count
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Early voting is well underway across Nevada two weeks until Election Day. In Nye County, a new process to count ballots will be used this election. That hand counting will start later this week with the ballots that have already come in during early voting, but the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (ACLU) is suing the county over the new election process. FOX5 spoke with Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf Monday, who said the hand counting will start on Wednesday morning, but the ACLU has challenged their proposed process and says they still are looking for clarity about how it will work.
Fox5 KVVU
Politician’s son was smoking weed, blowing smoke in child’s face before shooting, North Las Vegas police report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A politician’s son, who was arrested in a shooting in North Las Vegas, was reportedly smoking weed and blowing smoke in a child’s face before the shooting, according to an arrest report. Na’Onche Tamar Osborne was arrested on charges of attempted murder, battery...
