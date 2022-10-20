Election Day is Nov. 8, and voting has already begun, with more than 7.5 million Americans casting early ballots for the midterm elections, according to the nonpartisan United States Election Project. A cursory look at the demographics of the early vote would cheer Democrats nervous about losing control of both the House and Senate this fall, since Democrats have cast an outsized majority of early (in-person and returned mail ballot) votes.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO