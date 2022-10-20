Read full article on original website
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate
For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Month Until Midterms
This Saturday marks one month until the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place and in one of the nation's most closely watched races it appears the Democrat may be poised for victory. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed Senator Pat...
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
SEAN HANNITY: Even 'MSDNC' is raising concerns about John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how PA Senate candidate John Fetterman is looking less and less like a viable candidate for office in the state on "Hannity."
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Obama praises John Fetterman as someone with whom you can 'have a normal conversation,' says the Pennsylvania Democrat has 'some sense of how the rest of America lives'
Obama during an episode of "Pod Save America" said that Fetterman "cares about people" and is able to connect with them in a genuine way.
5 Pennsylvania dog breeders listed among ‘Horrible Hundred’ | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
CNN — President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and – if they followed usual practice – Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point...
Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again
The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
Atlantic article essentially confirms NBC report that John Fetterman struggles with small talk
An article in The Atlantic essentially confirmed NBC journalist Dasha Burns’ widely disputed claim that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman appears to have problems making conversation without the use of closed captioning, noting he had difficulty responding "meaningfully" to voter questions. In a Sunday piece headlined, "Do Voters...
Washington Examiner
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
