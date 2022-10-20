ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Month Until Midterms

This Saturday marks one month until the 2022 midterm elections are set to take place and in one of the nation's most closely watched races it appears the Democrat may be poised for victory. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed Senator Pat...
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again

The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
