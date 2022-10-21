Read full article on original website
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
When will The Witcher Remake release?
CD Projekt RED has revealed another part of its future plans for The Witcher franchise. After unveiling a series of projects for the franchise earlier this month, including a new Witcher trilogy, the developers went into further detail on one of those earlier today. It was revealed that Project Canis Majoris, originally touted as an open-world RPG separate from the new trilogy, will actually be a remake of the original Witcher game.
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?
Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
Apex Legends’ newest trailer may have teased the return of one of its most infamous items
The audio design for weapons in a game like Apex Legends is immensely important. Players approaching a fight who can hear guns like RE-45s or EVA-8s will think about the same fight completely differently if they hear something like a Kraber. Each gun has a unique sound, and that’s further compounded by many of the game’s hop ups, which also give guns a distinct sound apart from the normal base weapon.
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition
Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.
How to complete the Knock Knock challenge & disturb the guest in the tavern in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
The Halloween season is almost at hand, with games providing challengers, cosmetics, and fun extras for fans to enjoy during their spooky events. Overwatch 2 is no different. Blizzard’s newest title is giving fans challenges to complete during the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event. There’s a particular challenge that requires a bit of know-how to complete it, and Dot Esports has you covered.
How to play Junkenstein’s Revenge Wrath of the Bride: Tips and tricks for the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror arcade mode
For those logging into Overwatch 2 during this Halloween Terror 2022 event, there’s more to look forward to than just the spooky new skins and the scary expensive bundles. All players can queue up for a new four-player cooperative mode called Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and face a terrifying challenge together.
Can Zorua and Zoroark be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
One of the most popular Pokémon species among Dark-type fans is Zorua, along with its evolution Zoroark. The Tricky Fox from Unova was first released with Generation V of the main series games, Pokémon Black and White, and got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisuian Zoroark is also featured in the animated mini-series Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, which launched in mid-2022.
The best Apex Legends Halloween skins of all time
October is one of the very best months for Apex Legends players. Why? Halloween events, of course! Since its release in 2019, the famed battle royale has built up a huge collection of Halloween cosmetics, from creepy to cute and everything in between. No matter which character you play, chances are there’s a cosmetic you can equip to celebrate the spooky season.
Respawn says season 15 of Apex Legends will not have permanent LTMs
In season 15 of Apex Legends, Respawn intends to continue its policy of keeping limited-time modes (LTMs) temporary. In a press event, design director Evan Nikolich was asked if any LTMs would become permanent in season 15. He said that no LTMs will become permanent “at this time” and reiterated the team’s commitment to and focus on the battle royale core of Apex. “Never say never, but at this time, no, [they will] not be permanent,” he shared. This likely means that there are no near-term plans for an LTM rotation or anything similar.
Math has proven what all League of Legends players already know: Taric needs a new skin
It’s no secret that Riot Games loves to play favorites with champions like Lux, Miss Fortune, and Ahri. Since these champions are seen as the queens of League of Legends, they enjoy the perks of having more than a dozen skins. On the other hand, champions like Udyr, Ornn, and Taric are sitting in the corner watching the community play with their shiny new toys.
Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them
One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2022 come from 3 very different genres
Around the end of every month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get a new slew of games that they can download for free with their paid subscription. This November, they’re getting three very different games. The three November monthly games are Nioh 2 Remastered, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies....
Leaks suggest Discord app is finally coming to PS5 soon
Computer players have had the luxury of using Discord on the platform for years and now leaks suggest PlayStation might be the next in line to receive a new means of communication, just weeks after the app hit Xbox servers. The Discord application provides PC users the opportunity to create...
10 best games like Apex Legends
In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
Snip3back: FaZe Clan enters Apex Legends with a potential superteam and mysterious third
As expected, Snip3down didn’t stay retired for very long. While he may have stepped away from professional Halo yesterday, he’s already back to competing with FaZe Clan. This time, however, he’ll do it in Apex Legends. FaZe announced its first pro Apex team today, headlined by Snip3down,...
How to get Zorua and Zoroark in Pokemon Go
Adding Zorua into Pokémon Go was supposed to be a fun surprise for fans, but shortly after it was shadow-dropped, Niantic removed it due to a bug related to how players encounter it. Zorua was planned to be catchable on Oct. 25 via the first five and last five...
How much money has the Bayonetta franchise made?
Bayonetta has been one of the staple titles for Nintendo and SEGA since its arrival in 2009. The main character, Bayonetta, has jumped into other titles like Super Smash Bros and has gained a cult following from cosplayers and fans of the franchise. Bayonetta 3 is almost here and with...
