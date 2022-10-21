Rutgers Women’s Soccer will look to capture the program’s first ever Big Ten Tournament Championship as the seventh seed when the tournament commences on October 30. Rutgers wrapped up the regular season on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Michigan State. The loss dropped RU to 13-3-2 on the regular season, and 5-3-2 in the Big Ten.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO