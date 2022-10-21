ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers Football Game vs. Michigan Now Prime Time

Rutgers’ November 5 match-up with the Michigan Wolverines has been moved up to a 7:30 p.m. kick-off at SHI Stadium. That means our broadcast coverage on Fox Sports New Jersey will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rutgers Tailgate show starring hosts Anthony Fuccilli, Dom Savino and JP. Rutgers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers women’s Soccer Heading to Big Ten Tournament

Rutgers Women’s Soccer will look to capture the program’s first ever Big Ten Tournament Championship as the seventh seed when the tournament commences on October 30. Rutgers wrapped up the regular season on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Michigan State. The loss dropped RU to 13-3-2 on the regular season, and 5-3-2 in the Big Ten.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Rutgers scored 24 unanswered to Halt Hoosiers

RUTGERS 24 – INDIANA 17. Needing a victory in the worst way, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights stormed back from an early 14-0 hole, to shock the Indiana Hoosiers 24-17 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Rutgers (4-3) scored 24-unanswered points en route to its first Big Ten Conference victory of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Chop Weekly Week 8 Homecoming

Chris Carlin and Eric LeGrand preview Rutgers match-up with the Indiana Hoosiers on Homecoming Week at SHI Stadium. Coach Greg Schiano’s weekly press conference also featured.

