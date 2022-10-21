"Whoever is writing my show can you stop making my character to have surgery every season?" - Daria Saville pokes fun at self during rehab from injury

Read full article on original website
Related
My mom gave me a very unique name – it’s so bad, people think the doctor made an awkward mistake
WHEN it comes to naming a child, many parents have a hard time. Rather than choose a name while they’re expecting, some people wait until they hold their baby in their arms to come up with a moniker that matches their little one. One woman, who goes by @i_lovechico...
I’m a mum and four months pregnant – people tell me I need to change my ‘inappropriate’ style but I’ll wear what I want
SHE'S four months pregnant with her second child. But being an expectant mum won't stop Abbie Herbert from wearing exactly what she wants - despite some people saying it's "inappropriate". Abbie took to her TikTok page to hit back at critics, writing over her video: "'You are a mum and...
Gisele Bündchen Seen In 1st Photos Without Her Wedding Band As She Spends Time With Kids
The ring-free outing is only intensifying the breakup gossip. Earlier, it was reported the pair both hired divorce lawyers.
I didn’t realise I’d given my daughter rude initials until she was a month old – then it was too late to change it
THEY thought they'd picked out a gorgeous name for their baby girl. But when she was a month old, Scarlett and her husband realised the moniker had left their daughter Amalie with some very inappropriate initials. "When mummy and daddy give you the initials ABJ without even thinking what that...
Our kids’ names are so unique less than 5 babies in the US have them – we think they’re beautiful
WHAT'S in a name? Especially if less than five people share it with you?. Names are typically used as simple identifiers, but some parents choose to use names as a form of self-expression. One national database revealed their list of names given to less than five people of a single...
I’m a weight loss coach – here’s 3 foolproof ways to shed 10kg fast and you barely need to change anything
LOSING weight can be hard work and it might feel as though you have tried every trick the internet has to offer. But one expert has now revealed how you can reach your goals without barely changing a thing. Taking to TikTok, weight loss coach Gerard Hall shared his three...
Upworthy
Groom walks off before kissing the bride to do wholesome routine that leaves her smiling ear-to-ear
When the words "you may now kiss the bride" are finally uttered by the officiant, most couples almost immediately go in for the kiss that would seal them in matrimonial bliss. Jess and Oleg Maretskiy, however, aren't most couples. A video of the newlyweds' first kiss as husband and wife is going viral on social media for the unconventional twist planned by the groom and his groomsmen. Shared by Jess on her TikTok account—where she goes by the username @jes.maretskiy—the clip has been viewed more than 12.6 million times since being uploaded earlier this month.
Woman Doesn’t Get an Invite to the Baby Shower for the Baby She’s Carrying
64% of expectant mothers have a baby shower, and 72% of those people have multiple baby showers to cater to different groups of family and friends. This provides the mom-to-be with the opportunity to celebrate with all the special people in her life and stock up on all the necessities they need for the new baby without breaking the bank. It's usually a time of joy and excitement but that wasn't the case for one woman. U/LorenaCosta2005 took to the internet to post about the shower for her baby that she didn't get an invite to.
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind
HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?. An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life. Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own. Love...
I’m a bride & was fat shamed in a dress shop – they made me sign a waiver & said I’d be fined £450 unless I shed pounds
A BRIDE was left shocked after the bridal shop said she would have to pay £450 if she didn’t lose a stone before the final fitting. The woman had splashed out on an expensive gown from a well-known designer, but was told she was “in between sizes” so would have to shift the extra weight.
Little boy emotional over seeing parent's face clearly for first time
Hunter, a two-year-old boy, tries glasses for the first time in Worcester, Massachusetts and can see everything much better, including his father's face.
tennisuptodate.com
Wozniacki provides update on birth of second child: "Counting down"
Caroline Wozniacki is counting down the days until she gives birth to her second child with her husband David Lee. The Danish player gave birth to a daughter named Olivia last year earlier this year she shared a photo with a visible pregnancy. She provided another update on social media sharing a photo with a very noticeable pregnancy captioning it with:
Simona Halep's former coach says 'no chance' the two-time grand slam champion knowingly took banned substance
Simona Halep's former coach has jumped to her defense after the former world No. 1 tested positive for a banned substance at the US Open earlier this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"
Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs 'can't believe' legitimacy of Halep's positive drugs test: "She's just not that person"
Former player Rennae Stubbs finds it hard to believe that Simona Halep would throw away her legacy by taking a banned substance. The former player is just one of many former players that have come out and spoken in favour of Halep who has been provisionally banned from tennis after a positive doping test. Darren Cahill, one of those that know her the best, was adamant that she would never do something like that.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Medvedev coach on Djokovic's Australian Open participation: "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer
Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard doesn't think anything will change the legendary status of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic's career has been incredible and it's still going strong with the Serbian recently winning back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana. Even so, the Australian Open is coming up and his participation is still up in the air after last year's fiasco.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova gives verdict on highly discussed pickleball: “Will only play if I can’t run at all anymore”
Martina Navratilova gave her verdict on the new emerging sport that has caught the attention of the tennis community. Pickleball is growing in popularity rapidly in the US with the tennis community being put on alert. The game is a padel-based sport that is similar to tennis but incorporates elements from table tennis and badminton as well.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
The moment I knew: ‘He raced over to help some hapless hikers. Their tent was up in minutes’
The night I met my husband I came home disappointed. Seated on the edge of the bed, I removed my earrings, puzzled. I had been so sure I would meet someone that night; there was a buzz in my body, a little hum of excitement. Tonight is special, it whispered.
Comments / 0