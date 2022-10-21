ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

"Whoever is writing my show can you stop making my character to have surgery every season?" - Daria Saville pokes fun at self during rehab from injury

By Arthur Ajayi
 5 days ago
tennisuptodate.com

Wozniacki provides update on birth of second child: "Counting down"

Caroline Wozniacki is counting down the days until she gives birth to her second child with her husband David Lee. The Danish player gave birth to a daughter named Olivia last year earlier this year she shared a photo with a visible pregnancy. She provided another update on social media sharing a photo with a very noticeable pregnancy captioning it with:
tennisuptodate.com

Berrettini questioned future in tennis due to injury problems: "There have been moments in which I wondered if I am truly made to be in the sport"

Matteo Berrettini questioned whether he was made for the sport of tennis earlier this year as he battled a wrist injury. Matteo Berrettini effectively ended his season after pulling out of this week's action due to a foot injury he sustained at the Napoli Cup last week. He experienced pain in the semi-final against McDonald but went on to play and win the match. He played in the final as well but lost to Musetti in straight sets.
tennisuptodate.com

Rennae Stubbs 'can't believe' legitimacy of Halep's positive drugs test: "She's just not that person"

Former player Rennae Stubbs finds it hard to believe that Simona Halep would throw away her legacy by taking a banned substance. The former player is just one of many former players that have come out and spoken in favour of Halep who has been provisionally banned from tennis after a positive doping test. Darren Cahill, one of those that know her the best, was adamant that she would never do something like that.
tennisuptodate.com

Former Medvedev coach on Djokovic's Australian Open participation: "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer

Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard doesn't think anything will change the legendary status of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic's career has been incredible and it's still going strong with the Serbian recently winning back-to-back trophies in Tel Aviv and Astana. Even so, the Australian Open is coming up and his participation is still up in the air after last year's fiasco.

