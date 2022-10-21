ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
borregosun.com

Murder Case Finally Solved

After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
rocklanddaily.com

Assault on Hillcrest Mother Endangers Infant

A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
SAN DIEGO, CA

