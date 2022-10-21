A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO