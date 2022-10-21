Read full article on original website
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
San Diego man convicted in hate crime case at homeless shelter
A 57-year-old man was convicted of battery and committing a hate crime in May, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.
San Diego officers participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run
Several San Diego area law enforcement officers are running through the streets of San Diego. They are participating in an annual event to raise money and support for the Special Olympics.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SD Man Sentenced for Beating Transgender Victim at East Village Homeless Resource Center
A San Diego man was sentenced to 44 days in jail, with credit for time served, for repeatedly punching a transgender person earlier this year at an East Village homeless resource center, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, pleaded guilty to battery in...
Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
Two arrested, 29 cited during weekend sideshow takeover
Two people were arrested and 29 were cited during a sideshow takeover event last weekend, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Police: Suspected burglar attacks paramedic in ambulance
A man suspected in a Chula Vista burglary attacked a paramedic inside an ambulance, according to police.
Christine Mendoza, 35, of Mission Valley Pleads Not Guilty in Her Baby’s Death
A woman accused of killing her 2-month-old daughter in Mission Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and child abuse charges. Christine Mendoza, 35, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 16 on suspicion of killing Sophia Piper Rose Mendoza. She faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.
100+ Firearms — Most Ghost Guns — Seized, 23 Arrested in ‘Devil's Den' Operation in Escondido
An 18-month investigation into gangs operating in and around the Escondido area led to the seizure of more than 100 guns -- many untraceable weapons dubbed "ghost guns" -- as well as the arrest of nearly two dozen people, it was announced Tuesday. Dubbed "Operation Devil's Den," the investigation centered...
Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years
A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Murder Case Finally Solved
After 28 years, the case of the 1994 murder of a local woman in Borrego Springs is no longer cold. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced that they have identified the alleged killer of 72-year-old Claire "Kay" Holman, as a man who himself died 15 years ago. The incident...
Victim of Encanto-area homicide identified
Authorities have publicly identified a homicide victim whose decomposing body was found last weekend at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area.
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
Assault on Hillcrest Mother Endangers Infant
A 25-year-old Hillcrest man was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a mother holding their baby on Friday, October 21. The victim suffered from bruising and swelling on her face after the attack. The attacker was arrested two days later and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was subsequently released after an order for protection was issued.
Hundreds of children hospitalized with RSV in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — RSV is hitting kids hard this year, in a way doctors say they haven't seen before. In just the past two weeks, 400 kids have tested positive for RSV at Rady Children’s Hospital. Between that and all the other viruses going around, it's...
Names of SDPD officers involved in deadly Southcrest shooting released
The names of two San Diego Police officers who fatally shot a man that opened fire on them in the Southcrest neighborhood early last week have been released to the public.
Body found in homeless encampment being investigated as homicide
Homicide detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Saturday in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
