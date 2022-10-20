ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers Register 16.0 Blocks in Sweep Over Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In its first sweep over an ACC opponent since 2019, the Virginia volleyball team (10-11, 2-8 ACC) recorded 16.0 total blocks in its 27-25, 25-19, 25-19 win over Notre Dame (9-11, 4-6 ACC) at Memorial Gymnasium Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23). The Cavaliers’ 16.0 blocks are good for No. 2 all-time in program history among three-set matches.
No. 24 Virginia Downs No. 25 Wake Forest, Goes Top of the ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 24 Virginia men’s soccer team (9-4-2, 5-1-1 ACC) defeated No. 25 Wake Forest (12-4, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday night (Oct. 22) at Klöckner Stadium as Leo Afonso and Phil Horton connected to deliver the victory and vault the Cavaliers to the top of the ACC standings on senior night.
Bovari Leads Hoos During Second Round at GCGC

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Senior Pietro Bovari shot 3-under 69 to lead Virginia during the second round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga. The Cavaliers shot even par 288 and are in ninth place entering Sunday’s final round. UVA’s two-round total stands at 4-under 572. Host Georgia Tech continues to lead the 14-team field at 21-under 279.
Hoos Looking Forward to Extended Homestand

ATLANTA — There were flights to Champaign, Ill., and Syracuse, N.Y., and a bus ride to Durham, N.C., road trips which included games that tested the University of Virginia football team. The Cavaliers failed those exams, but their visit to Georgia’s capital city produced a better result Thursday night....
Virginia Falls, 3-0, to No. 2 Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In its first of two matches this weekend, the Virginia volleyball team (9-11, 1-8 ACC) fell to No. 2 Louisville (18-1, 9-0 ACC), 18-25, 15-25, 22-25, at Memorial Gymnasium Friday night (Oct. 21). The Cavaliers were led by Grace Turner, who tallied a match-high 10 kills...
No. 7 Virginia Falls 3-1 Against No. 1 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (10-5, 3-3 ACC) closed out regular-season conference play with a 3-1 loss at No. 1 North Carolina (13-0, 5-0 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 21) at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Senior striker Laura Janssen scored the...
No. 1/9 Virginia Hosts No. 11/3 Florida in Home Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams open the 2022-23 season with a home dual meet against Florida on Friday and Saturday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. MEET SCHEDULE. Diving will begin with the three-meter board on Friday (Oct. 21) at...
UVA Opens Stanford Intercollegiate in Fourth Place

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s golf team finished the opening round of the Stanford Intercollegiate in fourth place. The Cavaliers shot 2-under 282 at the par-71 Stanford Golf Course. The host Cardinal lead the 19-team field at -8, 276. UVA was led by graduate student...
