The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
R-Truth Now Working WWE NXT, New Feud for Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose to Celebrate
The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continued this week as veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth worked the show, just one night after he returned to RAW action with a win over The Miz. Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT featured Grayson Waller interrupting a promo by new...
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Were Screwed Over By Last WWE Regime: “Glad To See Them Back”
On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the return of the OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows), and how happy he is to see the former multi-time tag champions back in WWE following their ugly exit from the previous regime. Highlights are below.
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/24/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/27/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Charlotte, NC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Kiana James in a non-title match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
SPOILERS: Results From Saturday Impact Wrestling Tapings 10/22/22
Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sam’s Town Casino to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. In an X Division semifinal match Trey Miguel defeated Speedball Mike Bailey by disqualification...
WWE Producers Revealed for Friday’s SmackDown, Notes on Jason Jordan and WWE Creative
Most of the creative for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was done by Thursday afternoon, according to Fightful Select. Regarding the WWE Producers from Friday’s show, Jason Jordan pulled triple duty and did all three dark matches for the night. * WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes...
Final Two Competitors Advance To NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament Quarterfinals
Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament at the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event. While Narita used a belly-to-belly suplex to pin Ishii, Yano defeated The Great-O-Khan with help from The Great Muta. At the NJPW Battle Autumn event...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
KiLynn King Would Love To Be Saraya’s First Opponent In AEW, Why It Would Be An Honor To Wrestle her
Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with rising star KiLynn King, who frequently competes for AEW and the NWA, about why she would love to be Saraya’s first opponent under the AEW banner. King also reveals why it would be an honor to wrestle the former NXT women’s champion, which you can read in the highlights below.
Elektra Lopez Returns to WWE NXT Following Legado del Fantasma Removal
Elektra Lopez has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Indi Hartwell defeat Sol Ruca in singles action. After the match, Lopez hit the ring, dressed in all black, and attacked both competitors. Lopez launched Hartwell into the turnbuckles, then left Ruca laying with a...
Matt Hardy Bringing His “Broken” Gimmick to AEW?
Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW. Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.
Six Man Tag Match Added To NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW star Wheeler Yuta will team up with Homicide and Shota Umino to battle the WCWC and former STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at this Friday’s Rumble On 44th Street event in New York. Three-Way Match for the NJPW...
