Cats Forecast: Hitting the road again; Halloween at FLA Live Arena
Off to a hot start, the Florida Panthers will hit the road again this week before returning home to celebrate Halloween with a battle against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at FLA Live Arena. Earning points in five of six games, the Panthers improved to 4-1-1 on the season when...
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward has not missed a game since...
Reimer, Sharks shut out Flyers for second win of season
PHILADELPHIA -- James Reimer made 30 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. When: Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. PT. Where:...
'WE FEEL GOOD'
Pretty darn good to start a season. Not to mention that the wins came against stiff competition in Colorado, Edmonton, Vegas and Carolina. Sure, it's still a work in progress but all in all, beats the alternative. "I think I've always said it's better to learn from wins than losses,"...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
10/24 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
Kings return home for three games at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings finished up their season opening five-game road this past week, playing four games over six days. The Kings first went 2-0-0 on back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday with exciting and dramatic extra session wins over the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. "It's a tired team, but a veteran team," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of the Islanders,...
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
DAL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' homestand continues with a matchup against the Stars tonight at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off a memorable 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher blitzed the visitors with first-period goals by the time the game was just 7:17 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. That set the stage for Juraj Slafkovsky's first NHL snipe in the middle frame, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Nick Suzuki added a spectacular penalty-shot tally, before Sean Monahan capped the scoring with an empty-netter to send the fans home happy. Goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 25 of 27 shots between the pipes. With the triumph, St-Louis' contingent improved to 3-0-0 on home ice thus far this season.
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
Yotes Notes: Guenther Scores, Power Play's Hot, & Home Opener Approaches
Coyotes conclude season-opening road trip on Tuesday, face Winnipeg at Mullett Arena later this week. Break out the home sweaters, because the Arizona Coyotes are getting ready to head back to The Valley. Just one game stands between the Coyotes and their home opener following two weeks of travel, as...
CANE-DO ATTITUDE
Toffoli scores game-winner in overtime as Flames rally to beat Hurricanes. More like a surge back against the storm. The Flames trailed 2-0 in the first period but scored the next three - including the overtime winner - to rally and grab two points, beating the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
CH Weekly: Oct. 24 to 30
MONTREAL -- The regular season rolls on. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Canadiens close out their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Wild on Tuesday night. The Bell Centre will be decorated for an early Halloween celebration and fans...
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 3-2 in Loss to Florida
Islanders score two power-play goals, but can't overcome early deficit in loss to Cats. The sun set on the New York Islanders road trip in the Sunshine State on Sunday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. The loss marked the Islanders' third straight...
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
Carlo A Full Participant in Monday's Practice
BOSTON - Brandon Carlo practiced in full on Monday morning and appears to be closing in on a return to game action after sitting out the last four contests with what he revealed was a concussion. The blue liner took a high hit from Arizona's Liam O'Brien in the first...
