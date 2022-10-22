Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shoot-out during Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD

An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shoot-out in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during an attempted car theft and one of the possible suspects was shot.

The incident happened near East 88th Street and South Constance Avenue.

"I would shoot back," one resident said. "I'd rather be tried by 12 than carried by six."

Neighbors said it was not the first time someone has been attacked on the block.

"They are targeting our Black women and it's just frustrating because they don't attack Black men," one resident angry about the attack said. "They haven't done that."

That neighbor said five to six similar attacks have happened on the block just this year.

"What is happening is that the victims have all been Black women coming from the grocery stores. So they have been tailed. Each one of them has very nice cars, like a Tesla, Escalade, Lexus, high-end Chevys," he said.

Police said just after 6 p.m. the off-duty officer was near her car, a white Tesla SUV, when at least three suspects approached and demanded their vehicle and property. During the encounter, police said there was an "exchange of gunfire with and armed offender."

The back window of the Tesla was shot out in the exchange, but police said the officer and two suspects were not injured. CPD said a possible suspect was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the suspects took off after the shootout as police remained on-scene for hours investigating Thursday night.

Another man said he actually pulled up moments after the shooting and said that off-duty officer was visibly shaken after she was attacked.

"The officer, she was firing off shots and the perpetrators started going in different directions," he said.

The man said he ducked for cover when gunshots rang out.

"We were just concerned the bullets could be going anywhere," he said. "We didn't know it was her shooting...We pulled up and gave her assistance and called for back up."

Police said a man that was dropped off at Trinity hospital with a gunshot wound and is believed to be a suspect.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating this shooting and the officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. Police also said they are conducting their own comprehensive use of force investigation after this shooting.

Three people are in custody and charges are pending, according to police.