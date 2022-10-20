The Bulls snapped their two-game skid after taking down the Boston Celtics 120-102 in Chicago. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points. Nikola Vucevic was a monster on the glass grabbing a game-high 23 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 22 points for Chicago, which improved to 2-and-2. Jayson...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO