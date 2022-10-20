Read full article on original website
NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this...
Celtics Winning Streak Ends With Loss To Bulls
The Bulls snapped their two-game skid after taking down the Boston Celtics 120-102 in Chicago. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points. Nikola Vucevic was a monster on the glass grabbing a game-high 23 rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 22 points for Chicago, which improved to 2-and-2. Jayson...
