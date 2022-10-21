Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit
Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
tjrwrestling.net
Val Venis Names Former WWE Superstar That Was Bullied
Val Venis has shed some light on a former WWE Superstar who was bullied during their time in the company. A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Val Venis recently spoke out about who he felt was the most bullied wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment while he was in the promotion. In...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
tjrwrestling.net
NXT Star Grateful Shawn Michaels Gave Him A Second Chance
One of the stars of NXT has discussed how grateful he is that Shawn Michaels has given him a second chance that is allowing him to “change the trajectory” of his career. Over the past few months, several WWE superstars have moved between the main roster and NXT. On the October 18th edition, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and The Good Brothers all made appearances on the developmental brand.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Hits Out At “Widespread Lies” About Them
One AEW star has had enough of what they call “widespread lies” about them doing the rounds and warns their fellow stars to keep their name out of their mouths. Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm recently took issue with what she called “interim nonsense” with the other AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa currently on the shelf with an injury. This comes off the back of comments Storm made at the post-All Out media scrum – which were widely overlooked because of the fight that took place backstage at that show – where she seemed to suggest that Rosa’s injury was not exactly legitimate.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy On “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines
Matt Hardy is a veteran professional wrestler that has experienced a lot in a tough business for the last 30 years and he recently commented on some bad taste storylines. There have been many storylines in wrestling history where personal issues are used such as for Scott Hall and Jeff Hardy dealing with addictions while Hawk from Legion of Doom did a spot on Raw where he teased committing suicide. Another one that fans always bring up is when Michelle McCool & Layla called Mickie James “Piggie James” while making fun of her weight even though Mickie wasn’t overweight at all.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Praises William Regal For Helping AEW Roster
The legendary Jim Ross is singing the praises of another fellow legend, William Regal. A lot of people have praised the AEW promo that was done between MJF and William Regal, and this includes Jim Ross, branding it as “absolute money.” However, J.R. is also praising William Regal overall.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 10/21/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured The Acclaimed defending the Tag Team Titles while Orange Cassidy put the All-Atlantic Title on the line as well. From now on, I’m going to go summary style for the Rampage reviews like I do my WWE NXT review. The show gets the least response out of anything I write and frankly it gets tiresome writing play-by-play. I’ll probably go play-by-play for the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Calls Cody Rhodes “Entitled” Early In WWE Career
An ex-WWE Superstar believed that Cody Rhodes was “entitled” earlier in his career in World Wrestling Entertainment. When the two first met, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree said he felt like Rhodes was “entitled.”. Cody Rhodes played a key role on WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand in...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Addresses Tragic Passing Of Son Tristen Nash
Kevin Nash has courageously spoken publicly about the tragic death of his son Tristen, who passed away recently at the age of 26 years old. It was announced on October 20th that Tristen Nash, the son of wrestling legend Kevin Nash, passed away suddenly. The family issued this statement via Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Praises MJF-Regal AEW Dynamite Promo: “Absolute Money”
Legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross is among the many people praising a recent MJF-William Regal promo segment with JR labeling it as “absolute money.”. William Regal was set to be interviewed Tony Schiavone on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, but before Regal could really get into it, there was an interruption from Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Allegedly Gave Former WWE Star Memory Loss With Chair Shot
A former WWE Superstar is claiming that Triple H gave him memory loss with a chair shot to the head. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis is alleging that after Triple H, the current CCO of WWE, gave him a shot to the head with a chair, he lost his memory.
Comments / 0