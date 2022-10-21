One AEW star has had enough of what they call “widespread lies” about them doing the rounds and warns their fellow stars to keep their name out of their mouths. Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm recently took issue with what she called “interim nonsense” with the other AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa currently on the shelf with an injury. This comes off the back of comments Storm made at the post-All Out media scrum – which were widely overlooked because of the fight that took place backstage at that show – where she seemed to suggest that Rosa’s injury was not exactly legitimate.

