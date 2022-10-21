Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
tjrwrestling.net
The Elite Could Be Set To Return To AEW “Imminently”
Suspended AEW stars The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega – collectively The Elite – could be about to return to the company according to a new report. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were suspended by AEW and stripped of the Trios Championship due to their part in the fight that took place backstage after All Out. Tempers flared following CM Punk’s astonishing remarks at the post-show media scrum and he is alleged to have been confronted in his locker room by The Bucks.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
tjrwrestling.net
DDP Reacts To Dangerous Move From WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has let his thoughts be known about a recent dangerous wrestling move. Recently on his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about WWE’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event that took place earlier this month. When DDP brought up the match between...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Addresses Tragic Passing Of Son Tristen Nash
Kevin Nash has courageously spoken publicly about the tragic death of his son Tristen, who passed away recently at the age of 26 years old. It was announced on October 20th that Tristen Nash, the son of wrestling legend Kevin Nash, passed away suddenly. The family issued this statement via Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit
Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE PLE Reportedly Considered “Completely Dead”
WWE PLEs – or pay-per-views as they used to be known – are an integral part of the company’s calendar each year with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam permanent fixtures since the 1980s. The rest of the calendar is always, however, up for a change.
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation
Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Reportedly Wanted “Nothing To Do With CM Punk”
According to a new report, Triple H was not interested in working with CM Punk earlier this year but apparently, that stance has “softened” recently. The animosity between Triple H and CM Punk goes back to the days when Punk was part of WWE. As well as ripping into each other on television as part of a feud, Punk has gone on record with his ill feelings towards the man he once referred to as Vince McMahon’s “doofus son-in-law” during a somewhat well-known promo live on WWE Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Wardlow Addresses AEW Backstage Environment
Wardlow recently spoke out about the backstage happenings of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). To a lot of fans and critics, it’s completely chaotic behind the scenes over at AEW. However, according to Wardlow, all of the insanity has actually united the roster. During an appearance on the “ESPR” podcast...
tjrwrestling.net
Why Solo Sikoa Might Eliminate Himself From The Royal Rumble
Don’t expect to see Solo Sikoa celebrating and pointing at the WrestleMania sign in January when the Royal Rumble comes around. The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting and highly-anticipated WWE events of the year. Part of that comes from the Rumble match’s unpredictability; you never know which wrestlers will appear, when, and with whom already in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Wanted “Long Term” By Warner Bros. Discovery
A new report has shed light on how Warner Bros. Discovery will be treating AEW going forward with the media giant wanting a “long-term” deal with the company. Since the announcement of Discovery’s merger with Warner Bros. – the parent company of TBS and TNT – many have wondered what the future will be for AEW on those networks moving forward.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan On Renee Paquette: “Consummate Professional”
Tony Khan is all in on his acquisition of Renee Paquette for his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster. Ever since their launch in 2019, AEW has brought in a lot of talent, including several top-level free agent superstars, and while making new additions, Tony Khan has made sure a team is placed around the roster. From hiring experienced acts to be producers, as well as putting high-profile commentators in place, Khan has built sustainability.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Not Homophobic, Okay?” – Booker T
Booker T wants everyone to know that he’s “not homophobic,” and this after his latest comments about NXT star Quincy. Ever since he made his debut earlier this year on WWE Level Up, Quincy Elliott — who is known as NXT’s “Super Diva” — has caught the attention of many professional wrestling fans. Helping him to rise to popularity, Quincy is known for wrestling skills in the squared circle, as well as his color and flamboyant lifestyle and expressions. In fact, his latest rise to stardom saw him host Halloween Havoc with Shotzi this past Saturday.
tjrwrestling.net
Road Dogg Details X-Pac’s Incredible Chyna Tribute During DX Anniversary
Road Dogg has shared some insight into X-Pac giving a special shoutout to the late, great Chyna during a recent D-Generation X segment on WWE Monday Night Raw. The October 10th edition of Raw saw WWE celebrate the 25-year anniversary of D-Generation X. Sadly, the entire group wasn’t able to make it because Billy Gunn works for AEW while Chyna passed away in 2016. While WWE made attempts to get Gunn to appear at the show, Gunn also understood why it didn’t happen.
Comments / 0