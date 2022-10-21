Read full article on original website
Wild NXT Tag Team Championship Match Sees Title Change, Reversal
And still NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions! Kayden Carter and Katana Chance!. During WWE NXT on Tuesday night, current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance squared off against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in their defense of their titles. With each passing match, it...
Health Update On Former WWE Champion Big E By Kofi Kingston
Big E has been out of action due to a broken neck and now his good friend Kofi Kingston has provided an update on a potential in-ring return. The New Day trio has accomplished a lot during their WWE careers as multiple-time Tag Team Champions, which includes the longest title reign in company history.
CM Punk’s Impact In AEW Detailed In New Report
A new report has shed light on the impact made by CM Punk in AEW since he debuted for the company on a memorable edition of Rampage in August 2021. CM Punk put his seven-year wrestling exile behind him when he walked out into his hometown of Chicago on the second edition of AEW Rampage to a hero’s welcome. Punk returned to action at All Out in 2021 with a match against his hand-picked opponent for the occasion, former TNT Champion, Darby Allin.
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Allegations Randy Orton Forced Diva To Quit
Randy Orton has had an incredible WWE career, but he also had some bad moments in his career including when he caused a woman to quit. In the mid-2000s, WWE was eager to hire women (labeled as “divas” in that era) that didn’t have experience in wrestling with competitions like the Diva Search, which started in 2004 and just hiring women that they found that were models. WWE felt like they could teach them. Some women hired that way had long careers, but others were only there briefly.
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
DDP Reacts To Dangerous Move From WWE Extreme Rules
Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has let his thoughts be known about a recent dangerous wrestling move. Recently on his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about WWE’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event that took place earlier this month. When DDP brought up the match between...
WWE PLE Reportedly Considered “Completely Dead”
WWE PLEs – or pay-per-views as they used to be known – are an integral part of the company’s calendar each year with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam permanent fixtures since the 1980s. The rest of the calendar is always, however, up for a change.
NJPW Confirm Final For IWGP Women’s Title Tournament
The finals to crown NJPW’s first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion has been decided and will feature two of STARDOM’s top women’s wrestlers. NJPW and STARDOM became sister promotions to each other after New Japan’s parent company Bushiroad bought STARDOM. As such, the two companies have cross-promoted in the past, but nothing on this level. STARDOM wrestlers have appeared on New Japan shows in recent years, and NJPW’s first big attempt at bringing women onto their roster was when Joanie ‘Chyna’ Laurer wrestled against a few wrestlers (including company legend Masahiro Chono) back in 2002.
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
Why Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire Ex-WWE Star
A former WWE Superstar has explained the odd reason that Shane McMahon threatened to fire them during their time working in the company. Buff Bagwell had a very brief spell in WWE when the doors closed in WCW in 2001. In World Championship Wrestling, Bagwell had made a name for himself as ‘Buff The Stuff’ and had captured the WCW Tag Team Title on five separate occasions.
Eric Bischoff Supports Recent WWE PLE Decision
Eric Bischoff loves what WWE recently did with their Premium Live Event. In years past, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has tried to put on 20 premium live events (formally known as pay-per-views) on an annual basis, and this is including each the WWE main roster and with past NXT Takeovers. Unfortunately for wrestling fans, however, fewer PLEs may be on future schedules.
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
WWE Star Changes Gimmick On Raw
Monday Night Raw saw one WWE Superstar revert to a previous gimmick of there’s as they unexpectedly stole the show. A huge night of Raw action in Charlotte, North Carolina was headlined by a bout with title implications as Bayley took on Bianca Belair in a Championship Contender’s match with a potential shot for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title on the line.
AEW Talent Calls Out Recent ‘BS’ Report On Backstage Issues
One AEW competitor is not happy with a recent report on the backstage goings on in the company as relate to AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Thunder Rosa has been out of action since having to pull out of a scheduled AEW Women’s Title defence against Toni Storm at All Out in September. In her absence Storm won a four-way match to crown an Interim AEW Women’s Champion and according to some, questioned the validity of Rosa’s injury at the post-show media scrum.
Kurt Angle Names Most Underrated Wrestler Of All-Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has explained who he thinks the most underrated wrestler of all time is. After wrestling for two decades and traveling around the world, Kurt Angle has had his fair share of opponents of all shapes and sizes. Yet out of all the wrestlers he has competed against Angle named one as the most underappreciated and most deserving of greater credit: Christian Cage.
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
Why Solo Sikoa Might Eliminate Himself From The Royal Rumble
Don’t expect to see Solo Sikoa celebrating and pointing at the WrestleMania sign in January when the Royal Rumble comes around. The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting and highly-anticipated WWE events of the year. Part of that comes from the Rumble match’s unpredictability; you never know which wrestlers will appear, when, and with whom already in the ring.
Road Dogg Details X-Pac’s Incredible Chyna Tribute During DX Anniversary
Road Dogg has shared some insight into X-Pac giving a special shoutout to the late, great Chyna during a recent D-Generation X segment on WWE Monday Night Raw. The October 10th edition of Raw saw WWE celebrate the 25-year anniversary of D-Generation X. Sadly, the entire group wasn’t able to make it because Billy Gunn works for AEW while Chyna passed away in 2016. While WWE made attempts to get Gunn to appear at the show, Gunn also understood why it didn’t happen.
Ric Flair Claims Seth Rollins Isn’t “Even Close” To Roman Reigns’ Level
Ric Flair thinks that there’s still a massive gulf in terms of success and recognition between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Reigns and Rollins are two of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE today. Both came up at the same time but more fans gravitated towards Rollins at first since he was a former indy wrestler and stronger in-ring technician.
Tony Khan Praises New AEW Signing
AEW President Tony Khan has been quick to praise one of the company’s latest additions, saying that their “brain is valuable” to have backstage. With the 12th October 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite taking place in Renee Paquette’s hometown of Toronto, the first time an episode had been broadcast from outside the United States, it was fitting that she was confirmed to be All Elite and part of that show.
