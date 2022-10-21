Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Morris and Reese Tabbed Preseason All-SEC First Team by League’s Coaches
BATON ROUGE – Alexis Morris and Angel Reese of the LSU Women’s Basketball team were named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team on Wednesday morning by the league’s coaches and the Tigers were selected to finish third in the conference. Morris and Reese were on the media’s...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Enter Season at No. 14 in WBCA Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will enter the season at No. 14 in the WBCA Coaches Poll which was announced Wednesday morning. LSU finished last season as the No. 12 team in the final coaches poll. Last week the Tigers came in at No. 16 in the Preseason AP Poll.
LSUSports.net
Geaux Figure: Tigers Getting Stronger Heading Into Bye Week
Under Brian Kelly, LSU keeps improving. On a macro level, that’s true of the season, as the Tigers continue their rise up the polls and enter the bye week atop the standings of college football’s most competitive division. On a micro level, that’s true of the games themselves,...
LSUSports.net
LSU Golf Team Shoots Even Par In Second Round At Isleworth
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team posted an even par round of 288 Monday in the second round of the Isleworth Collegiate to remain in fourth place at the Isleworth Golf and Country Club. LSU is at 1-over 577 after 36 holes and rounds of 289...
LSUSports.net
LSU Football vs. Alabama Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 5 game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Alabama contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.
LSUSports.net
Larkin Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Volleyball’s libero Ella Larkin has been selected as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Co-Defensive Player of the Week announced Monday afternoon by the league office. Georgia’s middle blocker Sophie Fischer was also tabbed SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Larkin, a sophomore, led the...
LSUSports.net
Brian Kelly Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
ATLANTA – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who...
LSUSports.net
Three Tigers Receive SEC Player of the Week Honors
BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player...
LSUSports.net
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad on Fall Watch List For ANNIKA Award
BATON ROUGE – The Haskins Foundation announced Monday the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel which was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel. Included on the list is LSU senior All-America and two-time SEC Player of the Year Ingrid Lindblad from Sweden. Lindblad, No....
