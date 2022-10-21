ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

LSUSports.net

Tigers Enter Season at No. 14 in WBCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will enter the season at No. 14 in the WBCA Coaches Poll which was announced Wednesday morning. LSU finished last season as the No. 12 team in the final coaches poll. Last week the Tigers came in at No. 16 in the Preseason AP Poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Geaux Figure: Tigers Getting Stronger Heading Into Bye Week

Under Brian Kelly, LSU keeps improving. On a macro level, that’s true of the season, as the Tigers continue their rise up the polls and enter the bye week atop the standings of college football’s most competitive division. On a micro level, that’s true of the games themselves,...
LSUSports.net

LSU Football vs. Alabama Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Nov. 5 game against Alabama in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Alabama contest will be televised by ESPN, and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Larkin Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Volleyball’s libero Ella Larkin has been selected as the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Co-Defensive Player of the Week announced Monday afternoon by the league office. Georgia’s middle blocker Sophie Fischer was also tabbed SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Larkin, a sophomore, led the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Brian Kelly Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

ATLANTA – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Three Tigers Receive SEC Player of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player...
LSUSports.net

LSU's Ingrid Lindblad on Fall Watch List For ANNIKA Award

BATON ROUGE – The Haskins Foundation announced Monday the Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel which was announced by media partners Golfweek and Golf Channel. Included on the list is LSU senior All-America and two-time SEC Player of the Year Ingrid Lindblad from Sweden. Lindblad, No....
BATON ROUGE, LA

