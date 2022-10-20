Read full article on original website
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming
"The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said.
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
ourdavie.com
Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen
The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
Gas stations say electric charging stations are not profitable for them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pricey fees are stopping gas stations from adding electric vehicle chargers. Gas stations seem like the obvious choice for electric vehicle chargers. You can take a bathroom, or grab a bite to eat, all while your vehicle powers up. But high costs could stop that from...
WCNC
VERIFY: Flashing a firearm vs. pointing it, what does NC law say about legality?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Reddit post in the Charlotte subreddit is generating a robust conversation about firearm rules in North Carolina. The original poster writes about an interaction with a driver who flashed a gun, presumably as a threat or warning. The person asked whether it was illegal.
Progressive Rail Roading
ACWR opens North Carolina logistics park for rail customers
The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway Co. (ACWR) this week announced the opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. The 70-acre park is anchored by the short line's Midland Transload Yard and includes three properties available for prospective rail customers, ACWR officials said in a press release.
Duo behind Flipside Café bringing Flip Out Burger to The Power House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The husband-and-wife team behind Flipside Café will hone their skills with a new, chef-driven burger concept at The Power House. That $18 million adaptive-reuse project — part of Rock Hill’s University Center — is under construction. It will incorporate a brewery, bar and a food hall on the lower level.
WBTV
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
visithickorymetro.com
Historically Haunted Hickory
Craving that hair-raising, adrenalin rush of a “spirited” adventure? The Hickory Metro has a wealth of historic locations awaiting those who are brave enough to take on an otherworldly experience. Old St. Paul’s Church, erected in 1818, remains the oldest existing church in North Carolina west of the...
Thieves smash window, steal from North Carolina church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24) South Iredell 21, South Caldwell...
WBTV
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
qcnews.com
Electric company helps firefighters rescue lineworker stuck 45 feet in the air in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An electric company and multiple fire departments worked together to rescue a lineworker who was trapped roughly 45 feet in the air Friday. Authorities said on Friday, Oct. 21, a tree contractor had been working at an elevated position in a bucket truck...
$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to progress forward toward its full revival. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners has approved a $14 million contract with Choate Construction to complete upgrades to the historic racetrack, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The $14 million will come from the $18 million in funds […]
