Statesville, NC

ourdavie.com

Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen

The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina area

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com. What might be a little sweeter than sweet tea? Southern hospitality — most notably the hospitality of innkeepers Patricia and Ralph Hatch at Sweet Tea Bed and Breakfast in Conover, North Carolina.
HICKORY, NC
Progressive Rail Roading

ACWR opens North Carolina logistics park for rail customers

The Aberdeen Carolina and Western Railway Co. (ACWR) this week announced the opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County, North Carolina. The 70-acre park is anchored by the short line's Midland Transload Yard and includes three properties available for prospective rail customers, ACWR officials said in a press release.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
LINVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
visithickorymetro.com

Historically Haunted Hickory

Craving that hair-raising, adrenalin rush of a “spirited” adventure? The Hickory Metro has a wealth of historic locations awaiting those who are brave enough to take on an otherworldly experience. Old St. Paul’s Church, erected in 1818, remains the oldest existing church in North Carolina west of the...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24) South Iredell 21, South Caldwell...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

$14 million worth of changes are coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Wilkesboro Speedway continues to progress forward toward its full revival. The Wilkes County Board of Commissioners has approved a $14 million contract with Choate Construction to complete upgrades to the historic racetrack, according to NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass. The $14 million will come from the $18 million in funds […]
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC

